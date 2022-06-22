At this point, 3D printers are nearly everywhere. Schools, hackerspaces, home workshops, you name it. Most of these machines are of the extruded-filament variety, better known as FDM or Fused Deposition Modelling. Over the last few years, cheap LCD printers have brought resin printing to many shops as well. LCD printers, like their DLP and SLA counterparts, use ultraviolet light to cure liquid resin. These machines are often praised for the super-high detail they can achieve, but are realllly slow. And messy — liquid resin gets everywhere and sticks to everything.
We’re not exactly what [Jón Schone] of Proper Printing was thinking when he set out to convert a classic printer to use resin instead of filament, but it had to be something along the lines of “Can you make FDM printing just as messy as LCD printing?”
It turns out you can. His extremely well-documented research process is shown in the video below, and shows his design process, from initial idea to almost-kinda-working prototype. As you may expect, extruding a high-viscosity liquid at a controlled rate and laser-curing it is not an easy task, but [Jón] made a fantastic attempt. From designing and building his own peristaltic pump, to sending a UV laser through fiber-optic cables, he explored a ton of different approaches to making the printer work. While he may not have been 100% successful, the video is a great reminder that not all projects have to go the way we hope they will.
Even so, he’s optimistic, and said that he has a few ideas to refine the design (and welcomes any input from the community). This isn’t even the only new and interesting approach to resin printing we’ve seen in the last few weeks, so we share [Jón]’s optimism that the FDM Resin Printer will work (someday, at least).
8 thoughts on “Extruded Resin FDM Printing (With Lasers!)”
How about using thinned resin and an inkjet head?
I’ll leave that to you… my expectation would be that backscatter would cause excessive clogging in a device already prone to excessive clogging if not used with ink of very tightly controlled physical parameters, and even then, subject to excessive clogging.
You mean, like Stratasys’s PolyJet printer?
my work has/had one of these. very very cool. the ability to mix materials is cool.
the new one we got however has spent most of it’s first year in maintenance for some reason. seems to be fixed now. so now we have RGB printing as well as soft, hard, and transparent materials.
still not sure what we will do with all these options but hey we can!
That would be the Stratasys PolyJet system. It’s an incredible system. It’s also incredibly expensive and incredibly patented.
If stratasys’s history with simple enclosures on FDM printers is anything to go by, they intend for their system to stay that way for as long as possible.
Long as they did the work. It’s worse when someone hasn’t.
https://makezine.com/2022/06/07/when-patents-attack-3dprinting-the-hangprinter-is-in-perill/
I do not understand why you are using uv laser when you could just as well use uv led. The only good way to cure resin with uv laser underneath similarly that is done with resin printers. Also you can aim the beam with mirrors attached to steppers but that is a bit complex probably. I think another good application is to cure a layer of resin on top of pcb and then etch it. I am going to try the later.
The process is called Direct Ink Writing, plenty of literature available on it if you know where to look. But from what I’ve seen it’s not really used for structural parts, it’s usually for shaping exotic materials into complex structures.
And there’s literally nothing to be gained from using standard SLA resin. You just mix the worst features of SLA with the worst features of FDM. Where’s the resolution? The affordability and ease of printing? What’s the benefit?
If I *had* to use DIW, I’d extrude with a thixotropic fast-curing two-part resin, two different streams that meet at a mixing head/extruder, maybe add some accelerator. Or, for the simplicity and ease of adding stuff to it, just use a one-part resin that cures quickly in ambient air.
With proper self-curing resin systems it’s way easier to experiment with adding something like milimetre-sized aramid fibres, or ceramic microparticles. I.e. for doing what you’re supposed to do with Direct Ink Writing. And at least the two-part systems always offer a better strength-toughness ratio for your money.
If you really need functional parts made from a thermoset just make a PLA mould, seal the layer lines with wax, and cast some polyurethane resin into it. And remember to use the gloves and mask that you’re supposed to be using when dealing with photoresins – no need for the UV blocking glasses.
