Night vision projects are great, and the hardware available to hobbyists just gets better and better. [Just Call Me Koko] shows off just such a build using four low-light, IR-sensitive cameras, four displays, and four lenses in 3D printed enclosures mounted to a helmet. Why four? Well, mounting two cameras and displays per eye is the easiest way to yield a wider field of view, and for bonus points, it sure looks extra weird.
At its heart, each of the four segments is the same. A Foxeer Night Cat 3 camera is mounted at the front, its output is connected directly to a 2″ diagonal NTSC/PAL display, and at the rear is a DCX (double convex) lens 38 mm in diameter with a 50 mm focal length. Add a printed enclosure, and the result is a monocular night vision display. Do it three more times and arrange them around one’s eyeballs, and one can make a night vision system with a panoramic view that probably takes only a little getting used to.
How well does it work? [Just Call Me Koko] does some walking around and also tries some target practice while wearing them, and concludes that while they don’t have nearly the clarity of the real deal (the 320×240 resolution displays limit the details one can perceive), they do work fairly well for what they are. Also, the cost of parts is a small fraction of the cost of the real thing, making it a pretty enjoyable project in the end.
The kind of hardware available to hobbyists today is what makes this kind of night vision project accessible, but there’s always the good old high-voltage analog method.
4 thoughts on “DIY Night Vision, Where Four Is Better Than Two”
I built the monocular version of this and it works quite well. It does need an illuminator in pitch blackness, but overall it’s FAR better than a pair of romanian gen1 NVGs I have. One point he mentions in the video is incorrect. 850nm is NOT the ideal wavelength for the illuminator. That’s true for the tube NVGs but the CMOS sensors can see longer wavelengths than that. An 850nm illuminator looks like a red dot to the naked eye, which is obviously not ideal for stealth. I use a 940nm illuminator instead and it works great, while being completely invisible to the eye. It has the added advantage of not being seen very well be tube NVGs. They can still see it, but it looks fairly dim, like an indicator LED instead of a flashlight.
No eyes in your back?
No 360 surround vision?
But 4 is of course already much more better then two.
On the other hand, lots of variations could be made of this, even during daytime.
For example put the camera’s a bit higher for periscope vision out of the trenches or look around corners.
With the camera’s a bit higher, you could also easily add a hinge on the display to switch between “biological” and “enhanced” vision.
Another option is to put a camera on your gun and switch to that so you don’t have to look around corners.
I was thinking that with 4 cameras, at least 1 would be thermal.
850nm is thermal.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)