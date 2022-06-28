Universal Serial Bus has been the de facto standard for sending information to and from computer peripherals for almost two decades, but despite the word “universal” in the name this wasn’t always the case. Plenty of competing standards, including USB, existed in the computing world in the decades before it came to dominance, and if you’re trying to recover data from a computer without USB you might have to get creative with how it’s done.
[Ben] recently came across a 80486 with this problem, so he had to get creative to recover the contents of the drive. He calls it the “lunchbox” computer due to its form factor, and while it doesn’t have USB it does have a tried-and-trusted serial port to communicate with other computers. [Ben] wrote up a piece of software for both the receiving computer and the sending computer in order to copy the drive sectors one by one across a serial link to a standalone computer running Windows XP, and was able to recover the contents of the drive that way instead.
All of the code [Ben] wrote is available on his GitHub page for anyone looking to boot up a 30-year-old computer again. While it might sound uncommon, computers of this vintage are still around running things like CNC machines or old mainframes.
5 thoughts on “Building A Serial Bus To Save An Old Hard Drive”
There are some SD card adapters that can emulate the HW of a HDD, even some of the older ones, but they’re becoming scarcer every day. Here’s one: https://smile.amazon.com/SDHC-40Pin-Adapter-Memory-Drive/dp/B08SK28S2Y/ With it, you can copy, xcopy, or diskcopy files.
Wondering why he didn’t just pull the drive and attach it to a IDE-to-USB adapter?
Most of those older HDDs used way too much power on both 5 and 12 V sides while most current USB to ICD drives are 5 V only. I recall my first 5.25″ HDD (all of 5MB !!) used an ST-506 card and almost burned out my ol clone AT+ power supply (and it cost $549). IDE is based on the ST-506 cable interface (a lot like the ISA bus, based on the 8080 processor pinout).
Yeah, but you only need to hook up the signal cable. You can let the luggable’s power supply continue to feed the drive power.
Don’t get me wrong, what he did is cooler but definitely took the long way around. :)
That’s a sweet sweet old luggable
