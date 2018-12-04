There are lots of laser cutters and other CNC machines available for a decent price online, but the major hurdle to getting these machines running won’t be the price or the parts. It’s usually the controller PC, which might be running Windows XP or NT if you’re lucky, but some of them are still using IBM XT computers from the ’80s. Even if the hardware in these machines is working, it might be impossible to get the software, and even then it will be dated and lacking features of modern computers. Enter the Super Gerbil.
[Paul] was able to find a laser cutter with one of these obsolete controllers, but figured there was a better way to getting it running again. As the name suggests, it uses GRBL, a G-Code parser and CNC controller software package that was originally made to run on an 8-bit AVR microcontroller, but [Paul] designed the Super Gerbil to run on a 32 bit ARM platform. He also added Z-axis control to it, so it now sports more degrees of freedom than the original software.
By way of a proof of concept, once he was finished building the Super Gerbil he ordered a CNC machine from China with an obsolete controller and was able to get it running within a day. As an added bonus, he made everything open so there are no license fees or cloud storage requirements if you want to use his controller. [Paul] also has a Kickstarter page for this project as well. Hopefully controllers haven’t been the only thing stopping you from getting a CNC machine for your lab, though, but if they have you now have a great solution for a 3040 or 3020 CNC machine’s controller, or any other CNC machine you might want to have.
5 thoughts on “Replace Legacy CNC PCs With A Gerbil”
Nice port of the Grbl software. One of the things that LinuxCNC has that I find useful is the ability to compensate for backlash. Larger machines seem to have a small amount of backlash and LinuxCNC does a nice job of allowing this to be compensated for. The end result is circles that have the proper shape. I asked the question a couple of years ago and the answer was that Grbl didn’t have it because it required having the compensated axis come to a complete stop before making the compensation adjustment – and it wasn’t on their roadmap. If that was added, it would be very useful for larger machines.
LinuxCNC has a kinematics model that can handle interpolated splines with a constant cutter surface velocity. Usually fairly slow by comparison to other systems, as we can barely get 5-axis out of our clubs pi3B+ RT OS. See user name link to sf, as we are still flagged as spam on HaD posts for some reason. :-)
GRBL is fast due to its simplicity, and is better for things like belt-driven 2.5D engravers or photo-plotters. However, one also can’t expect the same precision out it as a EMC2/LinuxCNC machine.
Neat project,
J
I tried to find his grbl port for the stm32f103 but haven’t found it. The ones on GitHub haven’t been updated in a long time.
So we have an old Bridgeport mill that the settings battery died on and while doing maintenance on it got disconnected from power. So the configuration got wiped out. And noone in our office can figure out the system. Do you think something like this could help us get it back up and running?
You probably want to get a classic high-powered parallel-port style modular controller, so your feed-rates and tool-pressure will be tolerable. There are many stepper-style retrofits on the EMC2/LinuxCNC website, and certainly worth trying if your machine isn’t servo based.