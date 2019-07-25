Airless Tire For Your Car: Michelin Says 2024, Here’s What They’re Up Against

The average motorist has a lot to keep track of these days. Whether its how much fuel is left in the tank, how much charge is left in the battery, or whether or not the cop behind noticed them checking Twitter, there’s a lot on a driver’s mind. One thing they’re not thinking about is tires, theirs or anyone else’s for that matter. It a testament to the state of tire technology, they just work and for quite a long time before replacements are needed.
There hasn’t been a major shift in the underlying technology for about fifty years. But the times, they are a changing — and new tire technology is claimed to be just around the corner. Several companies are questioning whether the pneumatic tire is the be-all and end all, and futuristic looking prototypes have been spotted at trade shows the world over.
It’s Been A Long Innings For The Pneumatic Tire
Pneumatic tires first came into existence in the 19th century, and were first fitted to an automobile by Andre Michelin in 1895, with mixed results. Over the next few decades, the technology rapidly matured, with advancements coming thick and fast.
Fast forward over 100 years later, and pneumatic tires continue to rule the roost. The last major sweeping technological change was the switch from bias-ply to radial construction, with the vast majority of automakers abandoning the former by the 1970s. In the intervening time, there have been steady, continuous improvements to tire compounds and tread designs, but little that the average consumer would notice on a day to day basis.
The only remaining service task for the pneumatic tire is ensuring it has air in. Failing to do so causes premature wear on the tire and can lead to blowouts. To avoid complication of neglectful car owners, several manufacturers have been developing designs for tires that don’t use air at all.
The Newcomer Is a Return to Spokes
The vast majority of airless designs follow a similar theme. An outer ring is fitted with a rubber tread, which connects to the hub with a series of polymer spokes. The weight of the vehicle hangs from the top of the ring, placing the spokes in tension. Bridgestone and Sumitomo have both displayed prototype designs, but it’s Michelin that have been making the biggest public push for the technology.
Michelin recently announced its new Uptis design which has a chevron shape to the spokes. The company and plans to launch the product in partnership with GM as soon as 2024. It’s been a long road getting to this point, with Michelin first going public with their Tweel prototype way back in 2005. Initial prototypes suffered with noise and vibrations, but were promising enough to get the development ball rolling.
There have been other obscure players, too. Resilient Technologies debuted an airless setup for military applications back at SEMA in 2009, though little has been heard since. Going back even farther, however, is the Martin Elastic tire, developed way back in the 1930s and tested on Jeeps of the era.
Thus far, none of these concepts have made it to the automotive market. To understand why, we should first look at why anyone would want to develop airless tires in the first place.
A Concept That Shows Promise
The benefits of the airless tire have been touted far and wide by manufacturers. There are a number of bountiful fruits that the technology has to offer.
The most obvious is that punctures, flats, and blowouts will become a thing of the past. Not only does this have the direct benefit of reducing inconvenience, but it also means that luggage space is freed up because it will no longer be necessary to carry a spare tire, and a boost to mileage as that dead weight is eliminated. Tire pressure monitoring systems will also no longer be a necessity. Huge numbers of tires are thrown away each year due to this very reason, well before the tread or other components are worn out. Getting rid of this problem promises to improve tire longevity significantly.
One of the main benefits is lateral stability. In standard radial tires, it’s not possible to improve lateral stiffness without affecting other properties of the tire. Stiffening the tire in this way can lead to the tire offering a harsh ride, particularly over bumpy surfaces. However, due to the construction of the airless designs, the tire can be made to be forgiving in the vertical axis, while being stiff from side-to-side. This has the benefit of making handling far more sharp, which is of particular interest for sporting and high-performance applications.
The contact patch of an airless tire is another point of interest. Unlike air-filled tires, which by necessity bulge out at the sides with air pressure, the contact patch of an airless tire can be far more consistent and flat. By having no air, it no longer rests on the driver’s shoulders to ensure their tires are sitting at the correct pressure to maintain the proper contact patch.
Another boon of the technology is wear. Despite tire pressure monitors now being widespread, and manufacturers trying to educate drivers about proper tire rotation practices, very few consumers take good care of their tires. Running under or overinflated can prematurely wear a set of tires, but with airless design, this isn’t an issue. Additionally, manufacturers claim that it should be possible to easily and safely replace the tread on such designs, with little to no degredation in performance. This would have huge sustainability ramifications; current estimates are that 1.5 billion tires are discarded each year. Any improvements in the recyclability of tire components could have a major impact.
There are more fantastical possibilities, too. Having an airless design brings the possibility of perforating the tire to create channels for water to flow away. By no longer requiring the water to be pushed out from under the tire. Developments in this area could greatly reduce the chance of aquaplaning when driving through standing water. Since aquaplaning can lead to total loss of control of a vehicle, any improvements in this space have the potential to save money and lives.
Of course, until the rubber quite literally hits the road, this is all heresay. While Michelin have been shipping Tweel products for several years now, they’re limited to low-speed rugged applications, like skid-steer loaders and ride-on lawnmowers. Getting airless tires ready for the highway is going to take some time yet.
What’s The Big Hold Up?
Despite the concept first hitting the news back in 2005, and successful test runs at Hot Rod Power Tour in 2013, we still haven’t seen these products hitting passenger cars en masse just yet. There are several engineering problems to be solved before airless designs are ready for the mainstream.
One of the major issues that is readily apparent at a glance is the potential for debris to become lodged in the spokes. In order to function properly, the spokes must be able to flex freely, Hard objects could quickly damage the spokes if caught up inside, sand, mud, or snow could clog them, causing the wheels to become unbalanced.
Speed has been a particular sticking point for the Michelin designs, with most of their current Tweel products being limited to low-speed operation. Their upcoming Uptis designs are diverging significantly from their earlier Tweel prototypes in an attempt to better meet the needs of passenger vehicles, which are heavier and travel much faster than UTVs and lawnmowers. Any viable design will have to be able to withstand hours of high-speed highway driving without overheating, delaminating, or otherwise failing — and tire companies have had problems getting it right even with conventional designs.
While an airless tire, by definition, can’t puncture or run flat, it has its own unique set of problems. Spokes can be cut, torn, ripped or otherwise damaged, reducing the life of the tire. Currently, very little data exists on these failures due to the prototype nature of the technology. There’s also the possibility of delamination of the tread and outer ring, and other failures related to the unique construction of the tires. It’s important to solve these problems before the tires are put into service with the general public. To do this requires a great amount of testing, which necessarily takes a great amount of time.
Consumer opinion will likely take some time to come around to the idea, Pneumatic tires have been de rigeur for over a century, and airless designs are a radical departure from what has come before. It will likely take significant effort on the part of manufacturers to help customers grow accustomed to the quirks of the new technology. There will be inherent, unforseen limitations, and the designs may not be suitable to fit to existing vehicles.
It’s unlikely that these issues are unsolvable. However, to overcome these problems, and to take a new design to the point where it is ready to face the wild outside world takes a huge amount of engineering effort. Michelin appears to be leading the field, and have been slowly grinding away on the project since the late 1990s.
While nobody can say if these airless tires will ever take off, I want to see an increasing pace of testing and development than we have observed over the past decade. The technology has matured further with each public prototype that has been revealed. It’s clear that there are significant gains to be had, justifying the continued investment into the concept. I eager to know what comes next, and can’t wait to try out the latest tires on the road.
My bike tyres are frequently airless.. It does not help with the general effort at all!
It seems it would not be a big deal to vulcanize a small mesh rubber screen covering over the exposed sidewalls keeping snow and debris out while still being totally flexible and not limiting the required movement. This may cause a heating issue i am not aware of but, other than that, I think that would do it. I am looking forward to these being operational and available to the general public. Excellent article…I was wondering what the state of these new designs were.
Hmmm… perhaps put a flexible, protective membrane over the sides of the tires? They’ll look more like the traditional pneumatic ones, but should block debris from getting inside.
“One of the major issues that is readily apparent at a glance is the potential for debris to become lodged in the spokes. … Spokes can be cut, torn, ripped or otherwise damaged, reducing the life of the tire.”
I was thinking the same thing while looking at the design, but what I don’t see mentioned is why they can’t just cover up the spokes and make it look like a regular tier from the outside? Seems like an obvious easy fix for this issue. Which has me wondering if there is some other reason why it was not done?
Yeah, but how else would you know it’s airless? If you cover the sides, then air gets trapped in and it starts to work like a pneumatic tire again.
But seriously, there is a major flaw with airless tires: pressurized air does not stop acting like a spring when it’s -20 C below, nor does it become soft when it’s +40 above. Air does not creep and become permanently deformed when the car sits for a month, and you can change the air pressure.
The last point is the important one. Tire pressure depends on the load, and different cars have different recommended pressures, even between the front and back wheels, even between the same car depending on the load. For example, my car specifies 2.0 bar and 2.2 bars for heavier loads and for pulling. With airless tires, you have to make tires of different stiffness for every car, and you have to swap tires if you want to load up for a road trip.
If they can truly be re-treaded, that’s great! Otherwise this is a solution without a problem.
And that ‘one last hurdle’ is not insignificant. You go from screws and sharp objects being dangerous to ALL objects being dangerous and don’t even think about driving through mud.
Yeah, I’d hate to think what some tough branches could do to one of these tires nevermind 4 of them.
Though I don’t see how mud and snow would be more dangerous then say rocks/pebbles/gravel and perhaps even sand since it seems to be that any snow or mud caught between those plastic spokes would get squeezed out when that portion is under compression.
But yeah this sort of design appears to be too vulnerable to damage outside of laboratory conditions.
I wonder…….wouldn’t a simpler solution be to fill a tire with something besides air if you want to avoid a blowout? Like a softer plastic or some form of aerogel.
Then again it might be possible to build this plastic spoke system into a standard tire as long as there’s some sort of “air reservoir” in place to keep the internal gas pressure at normal levels so if a puncture occurs it wont result in a blowout…..
It doesn’t matter if it can be re-treaded, because the polymer spokes too degrade over time. By the time you have to, you should ditch the tire anyways.
I hope something similar can be done for motorcycle tires in the near future. It’s scary enough to have a blowout in a car, having a front tire blowout on a motorcycle ruins pants just to think about.
I had one go flat once, not really a “blowout”, but it sure made it harder to steer.
Would be interesting to see the reaction a police officer has, when he tries to “road spike” one of these tires ;)
Especially, if they put holes in them for water/rain passage.
They’ll just switch from spikes to razorblades…
Fish hooks and chains.
I tire thinking of where you’re from. Here in the U.S. of A. we use the word TIRE.
Tyre’s is absolutely never used here (CANADA too :), but sometimes elsewhere in the world.
TIRE TIRE TIRE
Re-tyre.
Well here in Britain, where both the pneumatic tyre and the English language were invented, we use the word tyre. :-P
Your comment is tiresome.
airless tires and fusion power. been hearing both are coming soon for a long while now.
I think water is still a huge issue. As soon as the tire sinks into the water then those “spokes” turn into paddles. I would think this would create a sudden and large amount of “traction” experienced at the sunken tire and could still result in a total loss of control.
“The average motorist has a lot to keep track of these days. Whether its how much fuel is left in the tank, how much charge is left in the battery, or whether or not the cop behind noticed them checking Twitter, there’s a lot on a driver’s mind. ”
How many payments left before it’s theirs.
I think the tires are only shown open, not always open. Otherwise how would you tell you are seeing an airless tire?
I don’t believe you will buy a tire and see the spooks, unless you cut it open.
If you buy a tyre and see spooks it’s a haunted tyre, probably restless ghosts, they’re very ‘tired’.
Many car companies resolved the spare issue by dumping it completely and leaving current motorists screwed by the roadside when the flat involves sidewall damage. The fun thing is that most “modern” tires end up with sidewall damage as their default failure mode.