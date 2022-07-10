[Mr Innovative] decided to make his version of a small pen plotter (video after the break) to make labels on masking tape. The result is an impressive compact machine that is remotely controlled using your smartphone. The plotter is constructed using several different techniques, a piece of plywood as the base, a 3D printed bracket for the motors and pen carriage, and a routed acrylic plate that holds the lead screw and linear rail assembly. The whole thing is controlled by an Arduino Nano mounted on a custom motor driver carrier board.
The inspiration for this build came from a project by [michimartini] aka [Molten Cheese Bear] that we covered a few months ago. [Mr Innovative] went for belt vs direct drive and no local screen. It also appears to plot a little bit faster, but that might be due to differences in the ink pens used. An Android app called TextToCNC converts label text into G-Code, and the Grbl Controller app sends those commands to the plotter.
We like continued iterations of open source projects and look forward to seeing what the next generations look like. Thanks to [keithfromcanada] for submitting this tip.
4 thoughts on “Masking Tape Pen Plotter Gets An Upgrade”
I love this thing. I wonder how fast one could make that. Seems like it’s running in slow motion at the moment – but the quality is very nice.
I often hand-write labels on white electrical tape, and am very tempted to replicate the project.
A really great build, and the video is so well produced! Seeing the whole thing controlled from a phone with app-store apps is very cool.
It wasn’t clear if the pen lifting mechanism was 3D printed or off the shelf though?
And does anyone have a link for the mini table saw? Aliexpress has a few, but I couldn’t find one that was drill-powered?
next feature: auto tape-roll diameter measurement so he can auto-set the height of the pen.
nice project!!
I use a label printer, print my labels from a database, and each has a small QR code that gives extended information about the content designated by the label. Would not go back for any price.
With that same cheap label printer i print heat-shrink tube for labeling cables and connectors. Just perfect.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)