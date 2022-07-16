A Look Back At The USSR Computer Industry

According to [Asianometry], in 1986 the Soviet Union had about 10,000 computers. At the same time, the United States had 1.3 million! The USSR was hardly a backward country — they’d launched Sputnik and made many advances in science and mathematics. Why didn’t they have more computers? The story is interesting and you can see it in the video below.
Apparently when news of EINAC reached the USSR, many dismissed it as fanciful propaganda. However, there were some who thought computing would be the future. Sergey Lebedev in Ukraine built a “small” machine around 1951. Small, of course, is relative since the machine had 6,000 tubes in it. It performed 250,000 calculations for artillery tables in about 2 and half hours.
The success of this computer led to two teams being asked to build two different machines. Although one of the machines was less capable, the better machine needed a part they could only get from the other team which they withheld, forcing them to use outdated — even then — mercury delay lines for storage.
The more sophisticated machine, the BESM-1, didn’t perform well thanks to this substitution and so the competitor, STRELA, was selected. However, it broke down frequently and was unable to handle certain computations. Finally, the BESM-1 was completed and was the fastest computer in Europe for several years starting in 1955.
By 1959, the Soviets produced $59 million worth of computer parts compared to the US’s output of around $1 billion. There are many reasons for the limited supply and limited demand that you’ll hear about in the video. In particular, there was little commercial demand for computers in the Soviet Union. Nearly all the computer usage was in the military and academia.
Eventually, the Russians wound up buying and copying the IBM 360. Not all of the engineers thought this was a good idea, but it did have the advantage of allowing for existing software to run. The US government tried to forbid IBM from exporting key items, so ICL — a UK company — offered up their IBM 360-compatible system.
The Soviets have been known to borrow tech before. Not that the west didn’t do some borrowing, too, at least temporarily.
4 thoughts on “A Look Back At The USSR Computer Industry”
When you care enough to steal the best…
*steals Linux* :-)
copied technology is great because, for example, it lets them stand on the shoulders of the excellent work IBM did without b being beholden to the absolute garbage that IBM does.
that is to say, “keep the good and toss the rest” has to start with opportunistically grasping what you can reach.
The reason is that the soviet union, and communism in general, is much less efficient than open market capitalism.
Basically, any attempt to control or manage human production comes down to a “guess” on the part of the controllers, and this is often wrong and almost never optimal. Free market capitalism allows anyone to make that same guess, and the ones who guess wrong go out of business, but the ones who guess right become successful.
Take a moment to google “GDP per capita” for Russia and note that the US produces about 6x the wealth, per person, as Russia.
Historically speaking, overly controlled ventures have always failed. A good example is the attempts at a Georgia settlement by Oglethorpe (ca. 1732) which was planned down to the final detail and never exceeded 6,000 residents. After 20 years of attempts the settlement failed, was abandoned, all bans and prohibitions were lifted, and the settlement thereafter grew to over 160,000.
Despite the best of intentions, history is littered with the failed attempts to plan out human endeavors, many of which precede the writings of Karl Marx. When taken in total, the failures make a strong argument against overreaching control of human activity. It seems that the best course of action a government can take is to make laws protecting the rights of the people, and then get out of the way.
To be fair, unrestricted capitalism has faults that need to be reined in; for example, selling harmful products shouldn’t be allowed. If you can set up a system of rules that protects people from the harms of capitalism, and if that system is flexible enough to detect new harms when they arise, then capitalism is wildly more efficient than communism.
