A New Way To Produce PCBs With Your 3D Printer

With the low-cost PCB fabrication services available to hackers and makers these days, we’ll admit that making your own boards at home doesn’t hold quite the appeal that it did in the past. But even if getting your boards professionally made is cheaper and easier than it ever has been before, at-home production still can’t be beat when you absolutely must have a usable board before the end of the day.
If you find yourself in such a situation, this new method of DIY PCB production detailed by [Adalbert] might be just what you need. This unique approach uses a desktop fused deposition modeling (FDM) 3D printer throughout all of its phases, from creating a stencil based on the exported board design, to warming the UV soldermask to accelerate the curing process. It may not be an ideal choice for densely packed boards with fine-pitch components, but could definitely see it being useful for many prototypes.
[Adalbert] has done an excellent job of documenting the process through a step-by-step guide posted on Hackaday.io, and has also put together a video you can see after the break.
But if you’re looking for the short version, the process involves taking a 2D DXF from your PCB design software, converting it into three dimensions, and printing it out. This is then placed over a copper clad board that has been coated with soldermask, and a UV light source is used to expose it. Afterwards, isopropyl alcohol can be used to wash away the unexposed mask, leaving behind your PCB design.
You’ll still need to chemically etch the board, and if you’re using through-hole components, manually drill your holes. But compared to some of the old school methods of making your own boards, it’s relatively straightforward. This technique looks like it could also hold promise for small scale production, as the stencil can be reused indefinitely.
If your 3D printer is of the resin variety, don’t worry, you can make PCBs with those as well. We’ve also seen impressive boards produced with cheap laser engravers, as well as budget CNC routers.
10 thoughts on “A New Way To Produce PCBs With Your 3D Printer”
This seems like it is much more involved and much lower resolution than a laser-printed stencil.
‘stencil can be reused indefinitely.’
Good luck with that.
Note the large features in the example. In the real world you’d need many bridges, which will break.
This is just ‘only tool is 3d printer/everything is’ syndrome.
If you can do it with this, you can do it a resist pen.
This is a solved problem at all scales.
I’ve never etched a UV sensitive board so maybe the problem is the same.
But I have used a resist pen and the result always sucked.
By the time the etchant has completely eaten through the copper between the traces it has also started to disolve the resist pen ink resulting in thin, pitted traces.
Then you mostly likely aren’t using the etchant properly … or you are using especially thick copper foil. The etchant should be reasonably warm and the bath should be agitated (sloshing by hand works fine). I’ve used resist pens designed for the task, but have also used simple Sharpie ultra fine tip markers with good results.
I’ve used heat lamps to warm the etchant and attached muffin fans with the blades broken off one side to the bottom of the trays in order to agitate it. I think I even tried something with the door of a cd-rom drive to rock the tray back and forth.
I’ve tried both fresh bottles of Ferric Chloride and Muriatic acid with and without Hydrogen Peroxide added and with and without pre-disolving some copper in it to try to make Cupric Chloride. With the later I even added an aquarium bubbler.
It has always taken way longer than any directions ever said it should and the result has been mediocre at best.
The best results I have had have been with transfer paper applied with a laminator which I modified to get hotter. Forget about using a clothes iron. I’ve tried a couple of them and they never really get hot enough to transfer. I don’t know how anyone has ever had success with that.
My blank PCBs are a large pile of old stuff I picked up in a box at a hamfest years ago. I do scrub it good and shiny before I try to use it but I have no idea what the thickness of the copper is. Maybe that is my problem?
I gave up years ago. My plan now is to finish a list (that exists in my head) of upgrades to my 3d printer then switch gears to a new project and build a CNC router whose main purpose will be to route PCBs.
Truth is, I haven’t used a resist pen in 30+ years. Those worked OK, granting I was drawing features as big as the examples in TFA. Mostly the etchant seeped under the edges.
Agree. I designed a simple resist pen holder for my Prusa MK3S+ and it works like a charm. I don’t even use a DXF file … I draw the pattern in PowerPoint, save it as jpg, convert the JPG to SVG, import it into OpenSCAD to linear_extrude the pattern a mm or so, then save it as STL for slicing to gcode. Yeah, that’s pretty clumsy but I don’t have to mess with DXF and subsequent conversions.
In any case, using the resist pen (I’ve even used ultra fine tip Sharpies) gives me PCB patterns with plenty of detail.
I don’t like the bridges.
I am wondering if the stencil could be printed on a thin, flat UV-transparent surface and left attached to make the bridges unnecessary. Just clip the material to the bed, print, un-clip and place it over the board.
What to use? It has to be thin so as not to cause a parallax issue. People use overhead transparency material for UV curing PCBs right?
Then again, as I think that process through it starts to make more sense just to turn the printer into a plotter with a pen mount and draw on a transparency.
Aren’t there transparencies that are meant to go into a paper printer? And wouldn’t that be easier plus have better resolution?
Ok, I’m done now. I didn’t start this to knock the idea, just to suggest a possible improvement Then one thought lead to another, lead away from 3d printing. Sorry.
From the video it looks like this worked out well for the YouTube author so.. good job!
That is photosensitive *RESIST*, not soldermask!
Soldermask is not used to protect the copper from etching but to block solder from adhering to it.
Even the cheapest Ink printer has better resolution than a 3d printer, transparent film for Inkjet is cheap too.
Why would you want to use a 3d printer?
Very weird.
