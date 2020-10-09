With all the cool and useful parts you can whip up (relatively) quickly on a 3D printer, it’s a shame you can’t just print a PCB. Sure, ordering a PCB is quick, easy, and cheap, but being able to print one-offs would peg the needle on the instant gratification meter.
[Peter Liwyj] may just have come up with a method to do exactly that. His Instructables post goes into great detail about his method, which uses an Elegoo Mars resin printer and a couple of neat tricks. First, a properly cleaned board is placed copper-side down onto a blob of SLA resin sitting on the print bed. He tricks the printer into thinking the platform is all the way down for the first layer by interrupting the photosensor used to detect home. He lets the printer go through one layer of an STL file that contains his design, which polymerizes a thin layer of plastic onto the copper. The excess resin is wiped gently away and the board goes straight into a ferric chloride etching bath. The video below shows the whole process.
As simple as it sounds, it looks like it works really well. And [Peter] didn’t just stumble onto this method; he approached it systematically and found what works best. His tips incude using electrical tape as a spacer to lift the copper off the print surface slightly, cleaning the board with Scotchbrite rather than sandpaper, and not curing the resin after printing. His toolchain is a bit uncoventional — he used SketchUp to create the traces and exported the STL. But there are ways to convert Gerbers to STLs, so your favorite EDA package can probably fit in to the process too.
Don’t have a resin printer? Don’t worry — FDM printers can work too.
Thanks to [abetusk] for the tip.
7 thoughts on “Put That New Resin Printer To Work Making PCBs”
wonder if you could put it back in an print a solder mask on it.
Now someone only needs to find a clever way to reference the board, e.g. with some 3d printed frame, to the machine so you can do double sided boards.
I guess, people already used this for exposure of classic uv masked PCBs (did not google yet). Gets 50% of the hassle out of the game. ;)
And what a supprise… ;)
https://hackaday.com/2018/11/24/put-that-dlp-printer-to-use-making-pcbs/
Guess someone should have added “Its been done already…” to the HaD comment bingo…
https://hackaday.com/2020/10/08/hackaday-passes-1000000-comments/
that’s the “issue”, if one can not edit his own comments.
Just try to read it as one comment, if your sense of order got tickeled too much. ;P
People also used Epson printers to put a mask on naked copper boards?
https://hackaday.com/2012/04/24/printing-pcbs-on-a-junked-epson-printer/
I recall a less modified printer being used as well. Nothing wrong with OP, using a tool for more than one purpose is good. But I wouldn’t go out and buy a resin printer to make PCBs. Too messy.