The Quiet Before The Storm?

My wife and I are reading a book about physics in the early 1900s. It’s half history of science and half biography of some of the most famous physicists, and it’s good fun. But it got me thinking about the state of physics 120 years ago.
What we’d now call classical mechanics was fully settled for quite a while, and even the mysterious electricity and magnetism had been recently put to rest by Maxwell and Heaviside. It seemed like there was nothing left to explain for a while. And then all the doors broke wide open.
As much as I personally like Einstein’s relativity work, I’d say the most revolutionary change in perspective, and driver of the most research in the intervening century, was quantum mechanics. And how did it all start? In the strangest of ways – with Niels Bohr worrying about why hydrogen and helium gasses gave off particular colors when ionized, which lead to his model of the atom and the idea of energy in quantum packets. Or maybe it was De Broglie’s idea that electrons could behave like waves or magnets, from slit and cathode-ray experiments respectively, that lead to Heisenberg’s uncertainty principle.
Either way, the birth of the strangest and most profound physics revolution – quantum mechanics – came from answering some ridiculously simple and straightforward questions. Why does helium emit pink, and how do TVs work? (I know, they didn’t have TVs yet…) Nobody looking at these phenomena, apart or together, could have thought that answering them would have required a complete re-thinking of how we think about reality. And yet it did.
I can’t help but wonder if there are, in addition to the multi-bazillion dollar projects like the Large Hadron Collider or the James Webb Space Telescope, some simpler phenomena out there that we should be asking “why?” about. Are we in a similar quiet before the storm? Or is it really true that the way to keep pushing back the boundaries of our ignorance is through these mega-projects?
3 thoughts on “The Quiet Before The Storm?”
Link ot the book? I enjoyed Bill Bryson’s Short History of Nearly Everything.
https://smile.amazon.com/Short-History-Nearly-Everything-ebook/dp/B000FBFNII/ref=sr_1_1
But it is more than just physics and the section on plate tectonics is outstanding.
Well, are you leaving out Plank’s quest for light-bulb efficiency and Einstein’s explanation for light-based noise on electronic valves.
The two works that actually kickstarted Quantum Mechanics.
I think that fluid dynamics has a lot of growth in it yet; the questions like “does hot water freeze before cold water?” and “does anybody really understand how planes fly?” show the cracks in our current understanding. The interlinked phenomenon of pressure and turbulence and things like “speed of sound in various materiel” will, I hope, someday be as well understood and exploited as electromagnetic effects.
Pressure, especially, affects chemistry in ways that we take advantage of; but don’t understand in an overarching theory kind of way that would explain for example what kind of reactions might be happening 20 miles underground. We’re deeply ignorant of the things that might be happening in bigger planets and stars. (No slight intended for the practitioners of Astrophysics: they know more than me, I’m sure; but i doubt they’d assert that they know enough yet.)
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)