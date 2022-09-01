It’s A Plane… It’s A Train… Um… It’s Both?

What kind of electric vehicle travels at 620 miles per hour (998 km/h)? According to Canadian and French company TransPot, their FluxJet will do it and they want to use it to virtually shrink the Great White North. An electric jet? Not exactly. The FluxJet is a magnetic levitation (maglev) train riding in a vacuum tube with contactless power delivery.
The company claims it can carry 54 passengers or 10 tons of cargo. You can see two videos about the concept below. Judging by the second video, the device might be controlled by a serial port — well, probably not, but we were still amused to see the directory of
tty devices on the screen.
Pipe dream (no pun intended)? Maybe. But they did get $550 million in funding and a plan to build a line between Calgary and Edmonton that will take 45 minutes to traverse. Reports are that they did demonstrate a 1-ton 18-foot-long prototype, although we couldn’t find any actual video footage of that — just hints of it in the marketing videos.
Of course, this isn’t the first such system proposed as a “hyperloop” but they do seem to be building momentum financially. We aren’t clear what they are talking about with the “veillance flux,” but we also know that since they are a French-speaking organization, it may just be another way to say “sensors” because — we think — veillance is a French word that means watching. We also aren’t sure how a train in a vacuum has much in common with an airplane. Maglev isn’t new, either.
So what do you think? Do you want to go hundreds of miles an hour in a vacuum tube? Is this just another CGI boondoggle or will you really be able to traverse the Canadian tundra in a few hours? Elon Musk often gets credit for inventing the hyperloop, but we always remember Donald Fagan’s song, IGY which contains the line:
On that train, all graphite and glitter
Undersea by rail
Ninety minutes from New York to Paris
That would be just under 2,500 miles per hour on the surface, although we imagine Fagan was thinking about cutting through the Earth.
12 thoughts on “It’s A Plane… It’s A Train… Um… It’s Both?”
What a waste of money and time.
With all the mindless government spending currently going on, this is the best time ever to pitch the sale of something like this.
My goodness. This clickbait is unworthy of Hackaday and drops your cred a perceptible amount. 😿
Indeed; I’m surprised that there was no Hyperloop comparison in the article as well. (Which is also a pipe dream, if you’ll forgive the pun.)
So many problems with this, I’m not sure where to begin, although Thunderf00t on YouTube did a pretty good job pointing out the numerous flaws with it.
Its vaporware. Why was this hype published?
Tundra?
How much of Canada do you think is Tundra and has a population high enough to justify the cost?
I live in Edmonton, the northern of the 2 cities they’re talking about running a line between. I have to drive for an hour (about 100km) to reach the southern edge of the northern boreal forest where I hunt. The boreal forest belt then stretches hundreds (maybe even thousands) of kilometers north before it peters out into tundra.
TL;DR: they’d have to go >1000 km in the wrong direction to reach tundra.
Edit:
I have to drive **north** for an hour….
Too much ads, too little hacks…
If you put it in a tube, why have magnetic propulsion, just squirt it down there with compressed air.
Another “how to bait investors and leave with their money” scam.
Lol all the comments seem on point. Sealing and evacuating hundreds of miles of tube big enough for a train is not energy efficient AT ALL, not even practically possible, and is a safety nightmare. This will NEVER happen. Just buy bullet trains from Japan ffs, what a grift. What a scam. Stop it already.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)