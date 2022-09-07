We always enjoy the odd things that people do to try to get better audio reproduction. Exotic cables, special amplifiers, and higher resolution digitization come to mind. Most of this is dubious, at best, but [Techmoan] brings up something we must have missed back in the day: shaving CDs with a gadget that was marketed as the “CD Sound Improver.” The theory is that bad CD reproduction comes from light scatter of the laser. The solution, according to the maker of this vintage equipment, is to cut a 36-degree bevel to act as a light trap. You can see the gadget in the video below.
The device claims it reduced vibration, improved audio, and even helped DVDs playback better video. As you might imagine, this has little hope of actually working. The box is essentially a motor-driven turntable, a razor blade, and a port for a vacuum cleaner to suck up the mess. You were told to color the edge with a marker, too.
On the one hand, this seems ridiculous. Of course, it seems crazy that a marker on a CD would defeat some forms of copy protection, but — of course — it did. Apparently, quite a few people plunked down around $500 to trim the plastic of their CDs. There were plenty of positive reviews, too. But as you might expect, there’s no actual benefit to doing this operation. Nevertheless, [Techmoan] did sacrifice a [Dave Brubeck] CD in the name of science. We don’t think you’ll be surprised at the results.
There’s always debate about how much difference small changes in equipment make to your audio. Unfortunately, most of the easy things probably don’t make a difference you can hear, and to make that kind of difference is much more difficult.
11 thoughts on “Improve CD Sound By Shaving?”
coloring the edge with a marker was actually a legitimate thing to defeat some of the stupid copy protection stuff.
But being digital, improving the accuracy of reading from the CD will only matter for a very marginal CD that is sometimes unable to read the data (it’s 1s and 0s on CDs, no fancy multi-level encoding, remember how old the technology is and that backwards compatibility prevents it from improving in fundamental ways)
Note that that wasn’t the edge as it’s defined here; you actually needed to color the outside ring. The idea was that those CDs had two sessions: the inner and largest one was a normal audio session as read by your CD player, while the outer, smaller session was a corrupted data session. Audio CDs wouldn’t even look at the data session and happily play the audio; PCs would go for the data session and choke on that, not allowing you to play (and thus rip) the audio, in theory at least. Coloring in the outer ring would make the data session so corrupted the PC wouldn’t bother with it anymore, making it act like it was a normal audio CD again.
On Cds, nothing mechanical makes any difference – ie you either get the complete digital stream or you don’t as there is too many errors for it to fix… What you do with the digital signal is of course a completely different story, as A/D can be done very well or very badly, amplifier can be crap or good, etc etc…
What surprises me with the above product is a) there are people corrupt enough to want to make money selling a fake product (I know, there a lot of them..), and b) there were people stupid enough to buy it…
And one simple thing I tell people to do – which actually works – is get a decent pair of cables for your speakers.. They don’t have to be gold plated unobtainium, just some decently thick copper with reasonable connectors..
There might be some legitmately shitty speaker cable out there though. Discount store here was overstocked, had some 50ft packs for 50 cents, grabbed a couple for random hookup wire… stupid stuff is magnetic, thin copper plate over steel cores. Think it was “Welson” on the package, which brand I’ve had okay basic adapters and TV cables from before I think, so I was a little surprised they went as low as that.
Oh, I was wondering if my beard was absorbing high frequency sounds before they reached my ears!
Hopefully a disposable razor will work as well as a straight edge!
Is there a particular shaving cream preferred by audiophiles?
B^)
Just any of the cheap stuff that brings you out in a rash… It’s an anechoic chamber for your face!
:D
While the cutting implement may be shaped like an ‘exacto’ hobby knife ‘razor’ blade it is actually more of a lathe cutting bit
The really stupid part — and this goes back to the early days of CD edge coloring — is that the laser used to read CDs is infra-red, and dry marker ink is transparent to IR.
Just test the concept with data CD.
Make 3 copies, 2 without colored and shaved edge and one with. check regularly to see which one rots faster.
I have cd’s that I bought new in 1983 that still work fine… I suspect one put through the above machine wouldn’t be working by now…
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)