The advent of the high-quality version of the Raspberry Pi camera has given experimenters a good-enough quality camera system that they can use it to create better devices than mere snapshot cameras. It’s been used by experimenters for some exciting projects, but so far, very few of them have broken away from the Pi camera’s C-mount lens system. [Tom Schucker]’s Pieca is an interesting departure then, because it takes the Pi HQ camera into new territory by using Leica rangefinder lenses.
There are enough Pi camera projects that by now the process of setting one up should be pretty well known. This one is a bit different in its use of a focal length reducer, mounted inside a 3D-printed Leica lens mounting plate. The result is that the Leica lens is better matched to the much smaller size of the Pi camera sensor compared to a 35mm frame.
The camera’s aesthetic design is on the chunky side, probably because of the choice of a Pi 4 rather than a Pi Zero. It remains very usable though, and produces photographs with a distinctive feel. You can see more in the video below the break. Meanwhile if you aren’t lucky enough to own a stable of Leica lenses, perhaps you could think about adapting more common optics? We’ve seen it before with the original Pi camera.
2 thoughts on “Pieca Is A Pi Camera With Some Very Nice Lenses”
I really like the simplicity of the design (big triangle) it seems really usable and well thought out. For example the USB stick located in the cover and the way the display is tilted. The explanation of the focal length reducer / speedbooster was very well explained (thanks for that). Fun project!
Okay. Here we go.
1. Great project.
2. Focal-reducing lens. We kind of need a little more, there. Like, what resources are available, or at least what he actually used.
3. When .. people .. explain .. things .. really .. slowly, it irritates the hell out of me. If someone isn’t going to understand, saying it slower isn’t going to help. If you need help on this, refer to any of Ben Eater’s videos. He talks at a normal pace, with the full understanding that anyone watching can stop, back up, and re-watch something as many times as necessary, without forcing the people who DID understand it the first time to twiddle their thumbs.
4. “distinctive look” is just code for “something not right here”. But I would attribute at least as much of this to the photographer as to the camera. People have been known to take pictures with both Holgas and Polaroids, that don’t include those “distinctive” looks.
4. Great project.
5. Flame on.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)