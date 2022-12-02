Hackaday Podcast 195: No NABU For You, Self-Assembling 3D Prints, Black Hats Look At EV Chargers

This week, Editor-in-Chief Elliot Williams and Managing Editor Tom Nardi find themselves in the middle of a slow news week, so they dispense with the usual timely chit-chat and dive right into the results of a particularly tricky “What’s that Sound” challenge.

From there they’ll cover the new breed of ATtiny microcontollers (and why you probably won’t be buying them), a recently unearthed Z-80 consumer gadget that’s begging to be reverse engineered, the fine art of electrifying watercraft, and a particularly impressive speech recognition engine. Stick around till the end to hear about the potential dangers of unsecured EV chargers, and take a walk down memory lane to a time when soldering irons and paper schematics ruled the world.

Check out the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!

Episode 195 Show Notes:

What’s that Sound?

The week’s sound was static electricity generated by a CRT display. Congrats to [Nate from Chile (from Detroit)]

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: