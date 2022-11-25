Telnet Gets Stubborn Sony Camera Under Control

According to [Venn Stone], technical producer over at LinuxGameCast, the Sony a5000 is still a solid option for those looking to shoot 1080p video despite being released back in 2014. But while the camera is lightweight and affordable, it does have some annoying quirks — namely an overlay on the HDMI output (as seen in the image above) that can’t be turned off using the camera’s normal configuration menu. But as it so happens, using some open source tools and the venerable telnet, you can actually log into the camera’s operating system and fiddle with its settings directly.
As explained in the write-up, the first step is to install Sony-PMCA-RE, a cross-platform suite of tools developed for reverse engineering and modifying Sony cameras. With the camera connected via USB, this will allow you to install a program on the camera called Open Memories Tweak. This unlocks some developer options on the camera, such as spawning a telnet server on its WiFi interface.
With the a5000 connected to your wireless network, you point your telnet client to its IP address and will be greeted by a BusyBox interface that should be familiar to anyone who’s played with embedded Linux gadgets. The final step is to invoke the proper command,
bk.elf w 0x01070a47 00, which sets the specific address of the camera’s configuration file to zero. This permanently disables the HDMI overlay, though it can be reversed by running the command again and setting the byte back to 01.
As you might expect, the Sony-PMCA-RE package is capable of quite a bit more than just unlocking a telnet server. While it might not be as powerful as a firmware modification such as Magic Lantern for Canon’s hardware, those looking for a hackable camera that won’t break the bank might want to check out the project’s documentation to see what else is possible.
Thanks to [Aaron] for the tip.
The camera hacks I want to see are breaking the 30 minute video time limit on various compact point and shoot models like the Nikon Coolpix S6200, Olympus FE240, Canon’s ELPH series etc. There are a large number of cameras, all brands, that cut off video at 29 or 29:59 or 30 minutes thanks to the EU camcorder tax/import duty that applies to any still camera that can record video for longer than 30 minutes. Apparently the ones that stop at 29 or 29:59 are fudging it to stay firmly on the non-tax side, lest some government people decide that extra minute or second qualifies it for the tax.
Thanks to EU government greed, the rest of the world gets stuck with hobbled cameras, apparently because the EU doesn’t want people to sneak in cameras without the time limit from the US, Canada, South America, or Asia.
How about a HaD article on how various countries and regions get stuck with hobbled electronics because of dumb laws and rules in those countries, or in other countries. Like how and Why North American smart TVs don’t have DVR to USB capability when the exact same model sold in the EU does. Or how many models of cell phones below the flagship models in North America have less RAM, less internal storage, lower display resolutions, and sometimes slower CPUs than the “same model” in Asia or the EU.
