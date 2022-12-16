You’ve probably had a company not support one of your devices as long as you’d like, whether it was a smart speaker or a phone, but what happens if you have a medical implant that is no longer supported? [Liam Drew] did a deep dive on what the failure of several neurotechnology startups means for the patients using their devices.
Recent advances in electronics and neurology have led to new treatments for neurological problems with implantable devices like the Autonomic Technologies (ATI) implant for managing cluster headaches. Now that the company has gone out of business, users are left on their own trying to hack the device to increase its lifespan or turning back to pharmaceuticals that don’t do the job as well as tapping directly into the nervous system. Since removing defunct implants is expensive (up to $40k!) and includes the usual list of risks for surgery, many patients have opted to keep their nonfunctional implants.
The failure of so many implant startups does raise the question of how we can better facilitate advances in implant technology while making sure there’s a safety net of spare parts and documentation should these startups fail. The Institute for Functional Restoration out of Case Western Reserve University is dedicated to designing Open Source implants for patients, and there is growing interest in standardization of some neurotechnology implants as has already happened in the pacemaker industry.
We’ve previously covered the failure of Second Sight implant company, how more general IoT companies try to get out of long-term support, and what happens when those more mundane hardware companies go out of business.
2 thoughts on “What Happens When Implants Become Abandonware?”
IMO, if a device is implanted in a human, there should be a guarantee that either:
(1) the device is supported by its manufacturer for the lifetime of the patient…
or (2) the full and complete design/support documentation for the device is released for others to support.
I can sort-of live with some proprietary widget like a home automation system suddenly ceasing to work. It’s a nuisance, but it in most probability will not kill me.
If that device is implanted, side-effects of the manufacturer’s cessation of support could vary from nothing, minor annoyance through to death. Maybe it’s fine without manufacturer support for a little while, but then develops a fault, how does it get fixed?
Is it possible to remove it? In some cases maybe not — so the end user must be able to find someone who can help them fix it in the situation the device malfunctions. Ideally, that should be the manufacturer, but if they’re not able/willing to help, then the end user needs to find somebody else — ideally someone with medical implant experience — and that person will need the documentation of how the device works. Get it wrong, and the patient could suffer terribly, possibly fatally — there should be NO guesswork.
The only way to ensure this, is to ensure full documentation is accessible, or to mandate the OEM continues support until the patient dies.
This is why nobody should be even thinking about using Neuralink unless and until laws are passed to ensure that implant tech cannot become abandonware
