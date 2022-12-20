A Love Letter To My Lost Amiga

My first love was a black wedge. It was 1982, and I had saved up to buy a Sinclair ZX81. That little computer remains the only one of the huge number that I have owned over the years about which I can truly say that I understood its workings completely; while I know how the i7 laptop on which this is being written works I can only say so in a loose way as it is an immensely complex device.
Computing allegiance is fickle, and while I never lost an affection for the little Sinclair I would meet my true electronic soulmate around eight years later as an electronic engineering student. It no longer graces my bench, but this was the computer against which all subsequent machines I have owned would be measured, the one which I wish had not been taken from me before its time, and with which I wish I could have grown old together. That machine was a Commodore Amiga, and this is part love letter, part wistful musing about what could have been, and part rant about what went wrong for the best desktop computer platform ever made.
Just Why Was The Amiga So Good?
If we had been so convinced by the promise of the Amiga platform to the extent of not seeing the shaky foundations upon which it had been built, just what was it that had seduced us? Perhaps at this point it’s worth taking a quick look at the competition in the world of 16-bit or above computers, to see what else we could have had in our dorm rooms. This is a view from the UK so your market may have had some other players, but for us there were probably five main contenders. If you didn’t have an Amiga you might have had an Atari ST, if your parents chose the computer for you then you had an Amstrad PC-XT clone, if your school had used them you could have had an Acorn Archimedes, and if your parents were very rich you might have had an all-in-one Mac. The Apple IIgs wasn’t big for Brits, and though the Texas Instruments home computers were 16-bit they had been competitors for the 8-bit era.
Of the other platforms, the Atari had MIDI but the TOS/GEM operating system and desktop was clunky, the PC was what everyone told you was the thing to have but was slow with no sound and awful graphics, the Archimedes was cool and very quick indeed but a bit weird, and the Mac was awesome but unaffordable. The Amiga by comparison was affordable, had amazing graphics for the day, had good audio, had a slick GUI over a proper multitasking OS, and felt fast due to its custom coprocessor chips. By my final year as a student, people were buying 386sx-25 PCs with Windows 3.1, and even those supposed powerhouses felt sluggish and cumbersome compared to the Amiga.
There was of course nothing special about a 68000 running at 7.16 MHz, the key was in the Amiga’s ROM-based OS and those extra-special custom chips that meant that the 68k could compute rather than waste its time on graphics and waiting more than necessary for disk drives. Mine got me through an electronic engineering undergraduate course: it compiled C programs, edited audio for student radio, played marathon overnight Lemmings sessions, and even once spent more than a day rendering the obligatory ray traced mirror ball over a checkerboard surface.
We Made Amiga. They F****d It Up
The above phrase was a legend back in 1990 when I had my first A500, a message buried in the version 1.2 Kickstart ROM. It was a commentary from surviving members of the Amiga development team on Commodore’s dismal management and marketing, but we tech-obsessed youths drinking the Amiga Kool-Aid a a few years later were naive and ignorant of such matters. For us it was streets ahead of everything else and was sure to have a promising future. How wrong we were.
A very illuminating read as a former Amiga user came from our Hackaday colleague Bil Herd, in Back into the storm, his autobiographical account of working for Commodore in the mid-1980s. He was bringing us the TED series of 8-bit computers rather than the Amiga, but he illustrates well the chaos and ineptitude reigning in the upper levels.
The impression I gained from it and reading about the early history of the Amiga was that the engineering teams were building impressive hardware, but the company was hell bent on hammering everything to be another Commodore 64 rather than recognising that the computer market had potential beyond a mass-market home gaming platform. It’s a story repeated through the later years of the Amiga by [Dave Haynie], who gives us tantalising glimpses of the Amigas we might have had, when what we were given in the early 1990s was underwhelming and far too little too late.
The infamous phrase from the 1.2 Kickstart ROM referred to Commodore’s dismal marketing for the original Amiga 1000 in 1985 when it could have stood alongside the best of its competition or ahead of many. Commodore’s founder Jack Tramiel had alienated his dealership network before his departure, and a scarcity of supply alongside the most underwhelming of TV advert campaigns was not destined to make up any shortfall. The dismal marketing continued with the much more affordable Amiga 500 and its A2000 professional stablemate. The A500 became a hit despite, rather than because of, Commodore’s efforts.
From Infinite Promise To A Failed Game Console
While their would-be competitor Apple upgraded their lines with new models containing faster processors and more expansion, Commodore rested on their laurels. Over the seven years following the launch of the A1000 they would repackage essentially the same 7.16 MHz 68000 multiple times in a pretence of releasing new models , culminating in 1992 as the writing was on the wall, with the Amiga 600.
When they did upgrade to a 68030 with the A3000 it was in a top-end model out of reach of most customers, and when a 68020 made its way into a low-end Amiga in the A1200 it was the penny-pinching “EC” version without a memory management unit.
By the time Commodore finally went bust in 1994 after a failed attempt to take on Sega and Nintendo with what was essentially an A1200 in a console, the Amiga line was seen as primarily a gaming platform, and an increasingly outdated one at that. Ownership passed through Escom and then Gateway with no new models, and eventually ended up with the name licensed, now a minority platform for a few enthusiasts. The flame is still just about alight as the occasional OS update proves, but the dream is definitely over.
It’s easy to fall into wistful might-have-been stories, as no doubt happens whenever a few Amiga enthusiasts raise a glass. None of us were in the Commodore boss’s office, even though it’s hard to believe we could have done a worse job. It’s not difficult to see what they might have tried: meaningful hardware upgrades and a move to standard interfaces such as PCI among them. Who knows, if that had happened I might now be doing this in front of Workbench, instead of GNOME.
16 thoughts on “A Love Letter To My Lost Amiga”
It is always a pleasure to read what Jenny has to write.
When I think of computers that I really enjoyed but will never see again, I think of the DEC-20. It was a big iron timesharing machine, not something that sat on my desk, but even today, I think back to things that that it could do. One very clear realization — it is all about the software. DEC really did offer amazing software. I could do things with TOPS-20 that I still have not seen developed with modern operating systems.
In the early PC days, the 68000 really did offer things that the 8088 did not, in particular a linear address space. Assembly programming on an 8088 was a miserable experience whereas the 68000 was a joy.
One wonders how different the world would be if the possibilities of the 386 had been more fully exploited rather than having been shackled to running DOS or Windows. It really is all about the software.
Actually, they were, although not commercially at first. That is how we got Linux. The rest is history.
Well indeed, you are quite right.
I was pondering linux and unix in general and in the light of computing history. The fact that unix had its beginnings as a timesharing system rather than a “personal” system has had a lot to do with why it serves us so well today on personal computers. A curious fact.
OS/2 did make full use of the 80286 and 80386 processors. It also had supported virtual memory and memory-protection on the 80286 (OS/1 1.3). AFAIK, OS/2 was the only OS to fully utilize the ring scheme – to this day. Not even Linux did accomplish this. I heard many Amiga users valued OS/2 for being so sophisticated at the time, similar to how Amiga OS used to be.
Yah I ran OS/2 warp demo back in mid 90s and coming from an A1200 it was a lot closer to Amiga multitasking smoothness and lack of OS friction than Windows 95 was at that time. 9x got there by the time you had a couple of hundred mhz, 32MB of RAM and the more refined 98SE. Not that 95 wasn’t an improvement over 3.1, it just didn’t get all the way there.
“if the possibilities of the 386 had been more fully exploited… It really is all about the software.”
This is really quite a complex question. The reason why the 386 wasn’t exploited until a decade after it came out even though it was the most popular processor, while 32-bit computing with the 68K series was well exploited from the get-go and still failed is all really the same thing.
The 386 was dominant, because the 8080 was the dominant business architecture in the late 70s. The 8086 was designed the way it was as a 16-bit enhanced 8080 for upward compatibility reasons. That’s also the same reason why it was chosen by IBM and most of the business-oriented computer companies in the early 1980s; and it’s also the same reason why they chose the 8-bit bus, 8088 version for actual products (e.g. the Victor 9000 / ACT Sirius / other CP/M-86 / MSDOS computers): a quick, relatively compatible, upgrade.
However, the choice of the 8088 meant that early x86 computers simply didn’t have the performance for software written in a high-level language or abstracted device I/O, which meant that all the early applications ended up relying on direct I/O addressing and segmented memory calculations.
And because the 8086 and its successors the 80186 and 80286 were segmented machines based on the Multics virtual memory concept, almost no-one was able to exploit the better memory management of the 80286; still less the 80386 with its paged-baed MMU when it came out in 1985.
Critically, it was the x86 software from 1980 all the way through to the mid-1990s which prevented progress in the PC world. From a non-PC users point of view it was a catastrophe and still is, because the all the legacy software (e.g. the built-in commands and batch language of CMD.EXE in Windows).
So, conversely, the 68000 had to be better than a 16-bit 6800, because the 6800 had already lost in the first generation of microcomputers, to the 8080. Hence Motorola leap-frogged the 16-bit world and provided a 32-bit pdp-11 style architecture; one already designed for high level languages and compilers.
But this action also cut it off from mainstream business computing, even though the vast data processing potential of 32-bit (or 24-bit) linear addressing would have helped enormously from a business viewpoint. Therefore it was companies that cared more about performance, true multi-tasking, multi-user and compiled languages who picked up on the 68K. Hence: Apple, Commodore and Atari jumped from the 6502 to the 68K (because at the time there was no 16-bit 6502); workstation manufacturers saw it as the quickest way to provide high performance GUI systems, because ‘C’ compilers could be quickly adapted from pdp-11 / VAX compilers. Unix was similarly easily ported.
So, these companies benefitted from the technical superiority of the 68K’s architecture (which was *better* than everything Intel had up until the x64), but they couldn’t maintain the lead in the face of the inexorable advantage of incumbent systems. Literally: it didn’t matter how good the competition technically was, business interests only cared about Intel compatibility. And slowly, their technology caught up.
I have heard that IBM had the 68000 under consideration, but it’s availability was delayed a few months and also Motorola wouldn’t second source it or license it to IBM.
It was probably a wise decision for them as 680×0 availability did become problematic with increasing demand from Apple/Atari/Amiga and all the industrial applications. i.e. The amount of 680×0 machines we saw was pretty much the limit of possible given the narrow CPU pipeline.
Indeed. I see little chance for anything else than Wintel to happen back then. Even IBM didn’t manage to make its OS/2 popular and they didn’t have to compete with a different hardware platform. Apple managed by a tiny margin.
Not quite. OS/2 2.11 and Warp 3 were successful for about two years, prior the release of Windows 95. At least here, in Germany.
In this short time frame, quite a few popular programs were ported to OS/2. I remember WinCIM (OS/2 CIM) and the Opalis decoder software (Opalis/2; for BTX service, part of a Videotex family).
Visual Rexx was sort of a neat Visual Basic alternative (a Rappid Application Development tool, RAD), also.
Here’s sort of a gallery with commercial software packages for OS/2.
https://www.os2.org/viewtopic.php?t=1448
I think the possibility was there for the Amiga to have done an Apple. Strangely also the Archimedes, I used one of the first ones at school and it really was streets ahead.
Not the Amiga with that management though.
I feel you. My story is much the same, though i bought into the Amiga 1200 at the time, which to me was the best machine I’ve ever owned and loved it dearly. That was the last computer that had a personality, that you could love and covet like the One Ring.
There was a mysteriousness about the Amiga, anything seemed possible, you would look forward to the next game, demo, disk magazine, graphics application etc and whatever popped up at the local Amiga club. It was a time of excitement, discovery and experimentation that I never since have experienced on any other emerging platform.
PC’s and macs are unlovable by comparison, though some apples could be regarded as having at least a heart, but PCs were soulless hateful things in my eyes.
I’ve backed up most of my data onto Amiga formatted floppy disks with the intention to recover them later on the PC but due to no way of reading the disks (I had to sell the Amiga to fund a PC). I sorely missed the music, images etc I had on it on the PC.
I did transfer the bare minimum stuff on PC disks, the latest scene and objects I worked on the Amiga (Lightwav 3D data) that I transferred to PC. The main draw was its superior processing power. That softened the blow a little.
I held off upgrading to PC until around 1994/5 when I got a P75 system with 16MB of ram, win311 and later the buggy W95 and W98. I explored the Gravis Ultrasound, soundblaster 16, midi, 24 bit true color modes etc. but resolving driver conflicts, patches for games to run the hardware you have, fixing damaged MBRs etc. It was an awful experience until Windows 2000 and later XP arrived. It took a good 10 years before I felt I was at the same point when I left the Amiga.
Luckily through my own DIY floppy reading hardware and software I created around 2015 I was able to recover the 300+ fungus infested floppies with a success rate of 99.3% and recovered most of the data I once held in high regard. I’m now able to recreate (and have done!) the old Amiga 1200 hard disk I once had and run it in an emulator at 200x the speed. A long time wish has been granted, and felt like coming full circle.
I too often wonder what computing would be like had the Amiga taken off like the PC did and if we’d have an even better platform and experience anno 2022. I’m convinced things would’ve turned out better somehow. If only companies would be inspiration driven rather than money and power grabbing people who should have no business dealing with society. Alas.
” If only companies would be inspiration driven rather than money and power grabbing people who should have no business dealing with society. ”
Like NeXTstep and Steve Jobs? Apparently “inspiration” and “altruism” sound good on paper, much like “utopia”. The pursuit of money, by ourselves and others makes this world go round even if we don’t want to admit it like it’s a character flaw.
I remember showing my Amiga off at a local computer show. The Radio Shack/PC/Apple crowd chucked and said, “It’s a game machine.” Yet when the PCs got around to doing what the Amiga could by about 1995 with the debut of Windows 95, they called it multi-media. Brand loyal hypocrites is all they were with blinders on of their choice manufacturers. It’s why I’m not an Apple fan to this day and I reluctantly use PCs.
I used to sell computers back then. IBM compatibility was No 1 on the list of priorities for most people buying a computer. It was hard selling the Amiga or Atari ST to parents, they all had this imaginary idea that the computer would be used for serious tasks. With that in mind they wanted it to be compatible with the PC at their work.
The only people that bought Amigas were kids that were spending their own allowance money or had managed to convince their parents that they knew best. Atari STs we’re mostly popular with aspiring musicians. For every 1 Amiga, we sold a dozen PCs.
The 68000 processor was much better than the intel offerings at the time. The problem was simply IBM was the standard and seen as a serious computer, that alone had people following the crowd. The other platforms were all incompatible with each other an competed for a small chunk of the market, mostly home gamers that were upgrading from an 8 bit system.
Interesting times in computing history that were great to be a part of, but there was little that could have been done to counter the move to PC compatibility.
pffu. That pun at Gnome at the end was not needed. Make you look like a Amigawanker…
I kinda missed the Amiga era by a few years. The Amiga 1000 was way out of my budget and instead I bought the much-maligned 68008 based Sinclair QL for University. At Uni most of my colleagues had 8-bit computers (typically BBC micros), but the Atari ST-520 was becoming popular in the latter half of the 80s and by the end of my Uni degree I knew at least one person with an Acorn Archimedes 320(?); another with an Amiga 1000 and another with a Mac Plus. But these were definitely in the minority.
On the other hand, I knew very few people (basically none) who had a PC. At the University of East Anglia’s computer systems schools (SYS) we had two Mac labs (one with 512kB Macs and another with Mac IIs), which were constantly fought over; as well as the Digi-lab where a suite of Mac Plusses were used for embedded computing (hooked up to embedded 68000 boards). We did have a PC/AT lab on the same floor and a PC compatibles lab on the floor below, but hardly anyone apart from business students used them.
My QL and its scarily dodgy tape loop micro drives got me all the way through Uni. I used the Computer One Pascal compiler to write programming assignments; added a proper 9-pin printer and monitor; and finally wrote my dissertation on the supplied Quill word-processor. By the mid-90s I’d switched to Macs, which I’m using this minute to write this comment.
But I did rather drool over the Amigas during the late 80s and early 90s and still rank as one of the all-time awesome computers.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)