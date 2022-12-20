The Physics Behind The Collapse Of A Huge Aquarium

At the end of last week Aquadom, the world’s largest cylindrical aquarium, unexpectedly shattered and caused an emergency as it flooded both the Berlin hotel that housed it and the surrounding streets. From an engineering perspective it’s a fascinating story, because its construction was such that this shouldn’t have happened. We have an analysis of what might have gone wrong from [Luis Batalha] (Nitter), and from it we can learn a little about the properties of the plastic used.
The aquarium was made of an acrylic polymer which has an interesting property — at a certain temperature it transitions between a glass-like state and a rubber-like one. Even at room temperature the acrylic is well below the transition temperature, but as the temperature drops the acrylic becomes exponentially more brittle. When the outside temperature dropped to well below zero the temperature also dropped in the foyer, and the high water pressure became enough to shatter the acrylic.
Sadly few of the fish from the aquarium survived, but fortunately nobody was killed in the incident. News coverage shows how the force of the water destroyed the doors and brought wreckage into the street, and we’re guessing that it will be a while before any other hotel considers such a project as an attraction. Meanwhile we’ve gained a little bit of knowledge about the properties of acrylic, which might come in handy some day.
Its sad I gto the news here first and not seeing any coverage from German news. Like they reported it as it happened live but thats it.
It happened LAST WEEK you know ?
And in the meanwhile was the corrupt soccer contest that took all the media space…
Corrupt or not I’m still in love with Messi 😍
It won’t be the first or last disaster caused by material failure due to an overlooked change in outside temperature. Bring back Richard Feynman…….
the fish required the water was kept at a very accurace and constant 26.0’C , how cold can the outside akrylic get while maintaining a 26.0’C water temperature?
Like the article states, somebody wrote what might have happened. And then continues to present it as fact. LoL
If this is the cause, it would only have to get cold to a certain depth to weaken it to the failure point. But it would take time for the outer temperature to penetrate to a depth where this would be the case.
Coincidentally this cold snap in Berlin is thir first prolonged cold snap in nearly a decade. The last time the overnight lows were anywhere near this cold (and stayed there) was in 2014. So it’s certainly plausible that the acrylic has weakened over time.
Except the aquarium was not outside but in a hotel lobby. You know, a place where you typically don´t need to wear wintergear.
That they slightly tuned down the heating to accomodate for gas prices is a possibility, but if they did, it´s likely to 19°C or at most 18°C.
Not enough to crack the acrylic tank.
Also we have had cold days in recent years as well, like e.g. in Feburary 2021, where the weather station in Berlin Tempelhof recorded -12.5°C.
This hotel had no security cameras in the lobby? Or is the video being withheld by investigators?
sure, aliens with lasers …
There would be the strong possibility that the security VCRs or DVRs were in a ground floor or basement room so might have been flooded.
ask for the hammerhead shark
Why you should never tap on an aquarium….
hmmm… interesting stuff, but I have trouble with:
“At the bottom of the tank the pressure was P=ρgh= 10³×10×16 = 160kPa = 2.5 atm”
How do we get from 1.6 to 2.5 ?!?!
What am I missing here? I can’t be the effect of the ambient air pressure, since that is present on both sides of the glass.
after someone on twitter pointed that out, he claims that he ‘forgot to add in atmospheric pressure’: https://nitter.net/luismbat/status/1604766252823728128
(although, as other then pointed out – what, was it operating in a vacuum?)
The link in the article above doesn’t show me the same as the link you mentioned here, so thanks for showing me the better link here.
I wonder, auto centre punch?
Taking clues from other disasters of this type…
Maybe the molasses fermented and pressurised the vessel excessively? ;-)
Well, there was that Chinese kid a few years back who scratched his name into one of the ancient megaliths in Egypt… Maybe he was in Berlin…
