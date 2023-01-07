[PjotrStrog]’s rugged Pinecil / TS100 storage case is the perfect printable accessory to go with a hacker’s choice of either the Pine64 Pinecil, or the Miniware TS100 soldering irons. There are some thoughtful features beyond just storing the iron, too!
Some of you may have spotted a 608 bearing in the image above, and might be wondering what it is for. In proud hacker tradition of using things for something other than their intended purpose, the bearing makes a heat-resistant stand to hold the iron while in use.
This design has a pretty deep history that illustrates the value of sharing one’s designs and allowing others to remix and refine ideas. [PjotrStrog]’s work makes use of the earlier and highly thoughtful TS100, Pinecil, TS80 & TS80p cases with options by [Termiman], which themselves are based on bearing-equipped TS100 case by [Olvin] that we covered back in 2020.
We loved the Pine64 Pinecil soldering iron, and this looks like a fantastic printable storage and carry option. There are a few pieces of hardware needed to put the rugged version together, but [PjotrStrog] also offers a less rugged design with fewer hardware needs, so check that out as well.
5 thoughts on “Printable Case For Pinecil And TS100 Soldering Irons (Mis)Uses A 608 Bearing”
>This design has a pretty deep history that illustrates the value of sharing one’s designs and allowing others to remix and refine ideas.
I said it the last time, and I say it again: “people will fixate to a known solution rather than a better solution that is more readily available. ” The 608 bearing isn’t even a good heat break, it’s relatively expensive to obtain especially in single units, and it’s packed full of grease that will drip out if it ever actually gets hot. A pair of large washers or pieces of a tin can lid would work better, yet everyone copies this design.
The first guy might have used it because they literally had one in hand and went “That’ll do”. The next person thinks, “Oh, that’s a necessary part.”, and then subsequent people go to troubles rationalizing why since it doesn’t make any immediate or obvious sense. The more people do it, the more people think there MUST be some very good reason why it is specified, so they keep on copying a design that doesn’t actually make sense.
That’s how you do cargo-cult design and engineering. Whether that illustrates the value of sharing one’s designs…
When making things out of other people’s plans, every maker should be aware that there are a bunch of helpful people out there, who are actually building what the Japanese call “Chindōgu”. That translates into “weird tool”. It’s a device that seemingly works to solve a problem, but actually introduces other issues that make it practically useless or downright stupid.
Jokes aside, the same people go on to make long shopping lists of parts available on Asian webstores, which are “needed” to replicate the design. They will sell you the 608 bearing for $7 plus postage. These plans and instructions exist to drum up sales of overpriced items, catching newbies with lesser experience who are brought to believe that they absolutely need a ceramic ball bearing to hold a soldering iron.
>proud hacker tradition of using things for something other than their intended purpose
When copying designs and re-publishing them to other people, one has a responsibility to weed out the bad designs that perpetuate bad practices and bad ideas, because most people will just copy it without question. To rebrand the neglect as “tradition” is irresponsible.
You might be right here, but I think a bearing could be a reasonable heat break. I’d just use an unsealed one or pop of the seal and wash out any grease before using it.
I just needed a stand and I wasn’t too excited about the bearing: https://www.printables.com/cs/model/125646-ts-100-holder
Interesting design.
What if you took a piece of the same U profile and turned it sideways with a hole through, for the actual holder insert? That would be my first instinct on how to make one of these.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)