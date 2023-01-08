The current hotness is anything to do with artificial intelligence, and along with some interesting experiments comes a lot of mindless hype. The question is, what can it do for us! [Jesse] provides a fun answer by asking ChatGPT to perform as a Dungeons and Dragons dungeon master.
There are many ways to approach a game of D&D, and while some take the whole thing very seriously indeed we prefer to treat it as a lightly inebriated band of intrepid heroes smacking each other and assorted monsters with imaginary swords and war hammers. Would the AI follow the nerdiest cliches to their pedantic conclusions, or would it sense that the point of a game is to have fun?
We follow the AI D&D campaign from the creation of the world, then a band of heroes. The heroes go to an inn where they are approached by a mysterious stranger with a quest to explore a cave. The story evolves to become a pretty good D&D game, that we can imagine our human DM would have a lot of fun embellishing and performing as he led us along it.
Maybe the key to this lies in that last sentence. While this is an acceptable storyline that might appear in a D&D book, it’s just not enough to carry a game. The machine DM lacks the sparkle that a good human DM would add to the game. The names, locations, and characters are also painfully formulaic, the type of thing that teenagers find really cool when they discover D&D, but later figure out isn’t really necessary.
The AI is doing what it’s good at and spinning a D&D yarn from all the D&D yarns it knows, but since it’s never experienced a real game with a human DM, it still gives only a semblance of intelligence. Human DMs can now breathe a sigh of relief, they’re not about to be made redundant.
Having an AI with a D&D angle has been an entertaining story to write. We more often see the game in context of people making dice.
Header: DALL-E prompt “A game of D&D in progress, fantasy art oil painting”.
6 thoughts on “Can AI Replace Your DM?”
When I read the Title, I was wondering how Al Williams was going to replace my Digital Meters.
Anyway if he wanted to replace them, he’d have to first pry them from my cold dead fingers.
B^)
Same here! My 2nd guess was Danger Mouse.
DM is a ‘display manager’, i had no doubt about it.. Wouldn’t have clicked otherwise.
Keeping people from seeing naughty things.
I’ve been waiting for an AI DM for a long time now, and it does seem to be getting closer. Rules and mechanics are trivial to implement in conventional code, but what I need is an AI capable of making judgement calls.
During my group’s last session, the halfling barbarian asked if he could climb onto the turkey hydra. There’s rules for climbing static things and rules for grappling, but I don’t know any rules for a halfling climbing a large creature, so I made him do an Agility check (DC 20) for climbing the bird and as long as he was on top of it he had to roll a Strength check (DC 15) every turn to hold on as the turkey hydra was trying to toss him off. After hacking off a few heads with his ax for a few turns, the barbarian then asked if he could shove some of his javelins (thrown weapons, technically) up the creature’s rear end. Again, I don’t know any official rule that covers this, so I let him do it as a normal melee attack but he was rolling with disadvantage.
Maybe there’s official rules in some systems that cover all of that, but the point is that there doesn’t really need to be because there’s a human DM making judgement calls to decide if a thing is plausible, which stat would govern success, what difficulty class it should be, and most importantly is it so cool that you secretly let the player succeed regardless of the dice so they get the thrill of being awesome or so absurd that you let them fail and unleash consequences to remind them of their mortality, punish them for their hubris, and generate peril to make sure everyone thinks through their choices.
That’s the sort of stuff an AI DM needs to do. If we could make that happen, I’d pay money for it so I can finally get to play instead of always being the DM.
Well there has certainly been a lot of hubris surrounding AI, but does it contain any?
B^)
