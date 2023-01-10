What do you get when you combine roll-on deodorant containers and a soccer ball with an optical mouse and an obscure 90s Japanese video game about racing armadillos? Well, you get a pretty darn cool controller with which to play said game, we must admit.
We hardly knew they were still making roll-on deodorant, and [Tom Tilley] is out here with three empties with which to hack. And hack he does — after thoroughly washing and drying the containers three, he sawed off the ball-holding bit just below the business part and fit each into the roll-on’s lid. Then [Tom] constructed a semi-elaborate cardboard-and-hot-glue thing to hold them in an equilateral triangle formation. Out of nowhere, he casually drops a fourth modified roll-on ball over an optical mouse, thereby extending the power of lasers to the nifty frosted orb.
Finally, [Tom] placed the pièce de résistance — the soccer ball — on top of everything. The mouse picks up the movement through the middle roll-on, and the original three are there for stability and roll-ability purposes. At last, Armadillo Racing can be played in DIY style. Don’t get it? Don’t sweat it — just check out the brief build video after the break.
4 thoughts on “Roll-On Deodorant Controller Heats Up Racing Game”
I have to say that out of all line items that pop up on my 0800 news feed “ROLL-ON DEODORANT CONTROLLER HEATS UP RACING GAME” was the least expected.
I am more surprised that the mouse worked as well as it did than by the fact there’s an armadillo based racing game. Then again this is the same culture that gave us Sonic the Hedgehog. Wonder what the best implementation for left and right click would be since both hands are occupied with the ball.
This should be what you see when you look up the words “hack”, “hacking”, and “hacker” in the dictionary. Guy hacks up some cardboard and old deodorant bottles to create a splendid hack. As to clicking a mouse to control – foot pedals would be appropriate.
Very appropriate that the guy has a calculator watch. Completed the whole shebang!
Missile Command !
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)