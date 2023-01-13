Hackaday Podcast 201: Faking A Transmission, Making Nuclear Fuel, And A Slidepot With A Twist

Even for those with paraskevidekatriaphobia, today is your lucky day as Editor-in-Chief Elliot Williams and Staff Writer Dan Maloney sit under ladders with umbrellas while holding black cats to talk about the week in awesome hacks. And what a week it was, with a Scooby Doo code review, mushrooms in your PCBs, and the clickiest automatic transmission that never was. Have you ever flashed the firmware on a $4 wireless sensor? Maybe you should try. Wondering how to make a rotary Hall sensor detect linear motion? We’ll answer that too. Will AI muscle the dungeon master out of your D&D group? That’s a hard no. We’ll talk about a new RISC-V ESP32, making old video new again, nuclear reactor kibble, and you’re least satisfying repair jobs. And yes, everyone can relax — I’m buying her a new stove.

Episode 201 Show Notes:

News:

What’s that Sound?

  • Congratulations to [blessedcustardwaffler] for recognizing the sound of a Portal gun!

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles:

2 thoughts on “Hackaday Podcast 201: Faking A Transmission, Making Nuclear Fuel, And A Slidepot With A Twist

  1. @Elliot I’m pretty sure the Y in the video signal stands for luminance, not yellow. Splitting the video signal in luminance and color difference signals had the advantage that you had a, well, proper luminance video signal which you wouldn’t have with RGB.

    1. Aha! You’re right! It’s YUV like composite video … I get it. Thanks.

      The way it gets the full colors is still mysterious, but since recording, this bugged me and I went digging in the code. The chip only make 15 colors, and he’s got a lookup table from the observed values to what the color should be.

      With the reduced spectrum, one color channel is enough? That’s wild, but totally plausible.

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/TMS9918

