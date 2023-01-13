A good coffee table should have a hard-wearing surface and some serious heft to it. This build from [designcoyxe] hits both those criteria with its concrete-based design.
To create the table surface, the first step was to create a form. Melamine was used for the job, thanks to its smooth surface. A rectangular form was readily fabbed up, sealed internally and waxed, and then the concrete was poured. For added strength, the form was only half-filled, and a mesh was added for reinforcement. The rest of the concrete was then poured in to complete the tabletop. The table legs themselves were crafted out of maple, formerly used as a butcher’s block. The light wood makes a great contrast to the dark grey concrete. Plus, the stout, thick, wooden legs are a great combination with the strength of the tabletop itself.
It’s hard to overstate how good concrete is as a coffee table material. It’s difficult to damage and difficult to stain. Plus, if you really need to drive a point home, you can be certain slamming down your mug will get everyone’s attention (just be wary of injury). We’ve seen some other great concrete furniture before, too.
3 thoughts on “Concrete Coffee Table Can Take A Beating”
I cast my own concrete countertops for my kitchen 3 years ago, turned out pretty well considering it was my first time using concrete. It’s stood up great and gets lots of compliments and was cheaper than even the most budget friendly options from Ikea. I definitely learned a few things that I’d improve next time. More agitation to get out the air bubbles and build your casting table level to gravity, not level to the floor! Oops.
Now this is the furniture surfside could have used.
Could have put the remotes in during the casting process (wrapped in clingfilm) for perfect remote control recesses.
