It is no secret that semiconductor junctions change their behavior with temperature, and you can use this fact to make a temperature sensor. The problem is that you have to calibrate each device for any particular transistor you want to use as a sensor, even if they have the same part number. Back in
1991, the famous [Jim Williams] noted that while the voltage wasn't known, the difference between two readings at different current levels would track with temperature in a known way. He exploited this in an application note and, recently, [Stephen Woodward] used the same principle in an oscillator that can read the temperature.
The circuit uses an integrator and a comparator. A FET switches between two values of collector current. A comparator drives the FET and also serves as the output. Rather than try to puzzle out the circuit just from the schematic, you can easily simulate it with LT Spice or Falstad. The Falstad simulator doesn’t have a way to change the temperature, but you can see it operating. The model isn’t good enough to really read a temperature, but you can see how the oscillation works
You can think of this as a temperature-to-frequency converter. It would be easy to read with, say, a microcontroller and convert the period to temperature. Every 10 microseconds is equal to a degree Kelvin. Not bad for something you don’t have to calibrate.
Thermistors are another way to measure temperature. Sometimes, you don’t need a sensor at all.
10 thoughts on “Frequency Tells Absolute Temperature”
I think you mean AN45 from 1991, not 2011.
Time machine is busted.
“degree Kelvin” – I can almost see my old physics lecturer’s left eye twitching as his face turned purple. Such fun putting the degrees symbol in front of the K just to wind him up
Maybe the article is very old:
“In 1967/1968, Resolution 3 of the 13th CGPM renamed the unit increment of thermodynamic temperature “kelvin”, symbol K, replacing “degree Kelvin”, symbol °K” – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kelvin
I’ve seen it in use in some technical documentation from the 1954 to 1968. So it did exist and was used.
On June 12, 2011 James M. Williams died the author of the AN45 wich is from 1991.
for more info: EDN Dec 28, 2022
That’s one way to measure temperature.
Another way is to buy a temperature sensor IC. They are tiny, inexpensive, pretty accurate, and come in digital or analog versions.
“Just buy the IC”
Nice hack!
Don’t make your own circuits, only buy premade boards! They’re cheap enough that you’ll almost always spend more rolling your own.
All 3 levels of abstraction are perfectly acceptable for having fun and learning.
I used to service a product we made that was used for HV busbar and switchgear temperature measurements.
Two parts to it. An antenna that broadcasts at a known frequency and these resonators on a substrate with their own antenna. As the temperature goes up, the spacing between the resonators goes down, raising the frequency that was retransmitted. This change was linear so with a infrared gun, shoot the temp, set the temp in software and now you had unpowered, wireless high voltage busbar temperature monitoring. Especially useful to see if one phase is getting too hot or poor connections.
