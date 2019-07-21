An Epic Tale Of Thermistors: Tricks For Much Better Temperature Sensing

For years [Edward] has been building professional grade underwater sensing nodes at prices approachable for an interested individual without a government grant. An important component of these is temperature, and he has been on a quest to get the highest accuracy temperature readings from whatever parts hit that sweet optimum between cost and complexity. First there were traditional temperature sensor ICs, but after deploying numerous nodes [Edward] was running into the limit of their accuracy. Could he use clever code and circuitry to get better results? The short answer is yes, but the long answer is a many part series of posts starting in 2016 detailing [Edward]’s exploration to get there.
The first step is a thermistor, a conceptually simple device: resistance varies with temperature (seriously, how much more simple can a sensor get?). You can measure them by tapping the center of a voltage divider the same way you’d measure any other resistance, but [Edward] had discarded this idea because the naive approach combined with his Arduino’s 10 bit ADC yielded resolution too poor to be worthwhile for his needs. But by using the right analog reference voltage and adjusting the voltage divider he could get a 20x improvement in resolution, down to 0.05°C in the relevant temperature range. This and more is the subject of the first post.
What comes next? Oversampling. Apparently fueled by a project featured on Hackaday back in 2015 [Edward] embarked on a journey to applying it to his thermistor problem. To quote [Edward] directly, to get “n extra bits of resolution, you need to read the ADC four to the power of n times”. Three bits gives about an order of magnitude better resolution. This effectively lets you resolve signals smaller than a single sample but only if there is some jitter in the signal you’re measuring. Reading the same analog line with no perturbation gives no benefit. The rest of the post deals with the process of artificially perturbing the signal, which turns out to be significantly complex, but the result is roughly 16 bit accuracy from a 10 bit ADC!
What’s the upside? High quality sensor readings from a few passives and a cheap Arduino. If that’s your jam check out this excellent series when designing your next sensing project!
10 thoughts on “An Epic Tale Of Thermistors: Tricks For Much Better Temperature Sensing”
It’s commonly called “dithering”. I.e. standard in some NI-Cards.
Dithering is adding noise in to make oversampling work, when there’s not enough to support the required extra bit depth.
if you building “building professional grade underwater sensing nodes” you should not be trying to do it on the cheap.
Get a dedicated sensor that has its own thermally compensated power, and is calibrated at the factor. Maxim has many parts in this realm. A “professional grade” unit should never be using a thermistor.
Also “professional grade” device should not be based around Arduino, its internal ADC and poor quality bypass capacitors that are on the board. I did two designs where I needed high accuracy measurements. In both cases I used LC filters on the supply for ADC/op-amp section, quality references for ADC, quality 12- or 20-bit delta-sigma ADCs and even considered resistor orientation in one of those projects, because sensor would heat up the PCB a bit and thus cause thermoelectric effects across solder joints…
For temperature sensing I’d go with either thermocouple or PT100 resistive sensor. If I didn’t want to spend money on additional ADC, I’d use CTMU module from one of many PICs. And I’d rather program in COBOL than put Arduino in anything for “pro” market…
Use an integrator and feed back PWM to make a cheap deltsig.
Then you get 9 dB per octave rather than just 3. Easy to get to more than 16 bits.
So if you are changing the measuring devices how do you compare the meas
Respectfully Ed’s WordPress post is great exampleprojrct’ shared in this manner is my preffeance. So many projects posted to hackaday.io. Often projects posted on hackday.io, are difficult to sort through, than some posts at indestructible.com.
Measurements? I’m sure they calibrate ALL the devices the same way.
“but the result is roughly 16 bit accuracy from a 10 bit ADC!” : no way on God’s green earth.
You’re confusing accuracy and precision.
You might get 16 bits of data. That’s trivial. You might even be able to reliably distinguish a real change in the measurand in that least significant bit (though that’s highly unlikely).
But 16 bits of accuracy? No way, no how.
Many, many articles and app notes can be found to support this assertion, like https://e2e.ti.com/blogs_/archives/b/precisionhub/archive/2014/10/07/adc-accuracy-part-1-is-accuracy-different-from-resolution
And, btw: quick and not-so-dirty way to linearize a thermistor over a decent range: use a ballast resistor about three times the thermistor value at the middle of the intended temperature range. This linearizes it good to a couple of degrees (actual) accuracy over 10-50C, for example, and tenth-degree precision with just a normal microcontroller ADC: no other components needed, no curve fitting needed, and dithering optional.