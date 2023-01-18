Surface mount components have been a game changer for the electronics hobbyist, but doing reflow soldering right requires some way to evenly heat the board. You might need to buy a commercial reflow oven — you can cobble one together from an old toaster oven, after all — but you still need something, because it’s not like a PCB is going to solder itself. Right?
Wrong. At least if you’re [Carl Bugeja], who came up with a clever way to make his PCBs self-soldering. The idea is to use one of the internal layers on a four-layer PCB, which would normally be devoted to a ground plane, as a built-in heating element. Rather than a broad, continuous layer of copper, [Carl] made a long, twisting trace covering the entire area of the PCB. Routing the trace around vias was a bit tricky, but in the end he managed a single trace with a resistance of about 3 ohms.
When connected to a bench power supply, the PCB actually heats up quickly and pretty evenly judging by the IR camera. The quality of the soldering seems very similar to what you’d see from a reflow oven. After soldering, the now-useless heating element is converted into a ground plane for the circuit by breaking off the terminals and soldering on a couple of zero ohm resistors to short the coil to ground.
The whole thing is pretty clever, but there’s more to the story. The circuit [Carl] chose for his first self-soldering board is actually a reflow controller. So once the first board was manually reflowed with a bench supply, it was used to control the reflow process for the rest of the boards in the batch, or any board with a built-in heating element. We expect there will be some limitations on the size of the self-soldering board, though.
We really like this idea, and we’re looking forward to seeing more from [Carl] on this.
Thanks for the tip, [Tobias].
11 thoughts on “Internal Heating Element Makes These PCBs Self-Soldering”
I did not watch the video, I only read the article – but the idea behind this sounds pretty smart to me. Nice trick indeed.
With the solder paste being electrical conductor, the pre-programmed MCU could almost reflow itself until the T°juction reaches critical temperature…
Joke aside, it’s nice hack, but in real life, I don’t see the point as it increase PCB cost and reduce ground performance.
Very nicely done. We don’t use self-heating circuits enough. It would be nice to have a heating element circuit as part of nitinol shape-memory devices to allow for heating on demand to reset the nitinol shape-memory.
It would also be nice to have addressable circuit heating elements in structural alloys to be able to readjust microstructures, e.g. when you need austenite recreated.
Might make a good ground plane layer in some applications too!
As stated in the article.
Sounds good for a Mars rover PCB too!
That was my thought too. Built in heater for circuit boards that have to work in extremely cold environments. Include a SMT temperature sensor IC + PWM-based power control for the heater and the on-board micro could regulate the temperature.
They usually just add extra resistors that serve as heaters. A lot more flexibility that way, and works with lower layer count and through-hole designs too.
The fancy HP measuring equipment had a little oven inside to control the temperature of the timebase oscillator.
Putting in a second-layer heating element under your SiTIME adjustable frequency clock so you can guarantee it’s always at 40C suddenly seems like a pretty fun modern version of this.
Imagine instead of blowing a chip as an encryption fail-safe, all of the components just fall off the board lol
It would be a royal nuisance, but if you know that could happen, you could take a hi-res picture of the board before messing with it.
Blowing a chip is final.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)