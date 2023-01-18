Internal Heating Element Makes These PCBs Self-Soldering

Surface mount components have been a game changer for the electronics hobbyist, but doing reflow soldering right requires some way to evenly heat the board. You might need to buy a commercial reflow oven — you can cobble one together from an old toaster oven, after all — but you still need something, because it’s not like a PCB is going to solder itself. Right?

Wrong. At least if you’re [Carl Bugeja], who came up with a clever way to make his PCBs self-soldering. The idea is to use one of the internal layers on a four-layer PCB, which would normally be devoted to a ground plane, as a built-in heating element. Rather than a broad, continuous layer of copper, [Carl] made a long, twisting trace covering the entire area of the PCB. Routing the trace around vias was a bit tricky, but in the end he managed a single trace with a resistance of about 3 ohms.

When connected to a bench power supply, the PCB actually heats up quickly and pretty evenly judging by the IR camera. The quality of the soldering seems very similar to what you’d see from a reflow oven. After soldering, the now-useless heating element is converted into a ground plane for the circuit by breaking off the terminals and soldering on a couple of zero ohm resistors to short the coil to ground.

The whole thing is pretty clever, but there’s more to the story. The circuit [Carl] chose for his first self-soldering board is actually a reflow controller. So once the first board was manually reflowed with a bench supply, it was used to control the reflow process for the rest of the boards in the batch, or any board with a built-in heating element. We expect there will be some limitations on the size of the self-soldering board, though.

We really like this idea, and we’re looking forward to seeing more from [Carl] on this.

Thanks for the tip, [Tobias].

  2. With the solder paste being electrical conductor, the pre-programmed MCU could almost reflow itself until the T°juction reaches critical temperature…

    Joke aside, it’s nice hack, but in real life, I don’t see the point as it increase PCB cost and reduce ground performance.

  3. Very nicely done. We don’t use self-heating circuits enough. It would be nice to have a heating element circuit as part of nitinol shape-memory devices to allow for heating on demand to reset the nitinol shape-memory.

    It would also be nice to have addressable circuit heating elements in structural alloys to be able to readjust microstructures, e.g. when you need austenite recreated.

    1. That was my thought too. Built in heater for circuit boards that have to work in extremely cold environments. Include a SMT temperature sensor IC + PWM-based power control for the heater and the on-board micro could regulate the temperature.

  6. The fancy HP measuring equipment had a little oven inside to control the temperature of the timebase oscillator.
    Putting in a second-layer heating element under your SiTIME adjustable frequency clock so you can guarantee it’s always at 40C suddenly seems like a pretty fun modern version of this.

