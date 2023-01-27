You can buy gears off the shelf, of course, and get accurately machined parts exactly to your chosen specification. However, there’s something rugged and individualist about producing your own rotating components. [Maciej Nowak] demonstrates just how to produce your own gears with a homemade cutting tool.
The cutting tool for the job is an M16 machine tap, chosen for the smaller flutes compared to a hand tap. This makes it more suitable for cutting gears. It’s turned by a belt driven pulley, run by a small motor. The workpiece to be cut into a gear is then fed into the cutting tool by sliding on a linear bearing, with its position controlled by a threaded rod. The rod can be slowly turned by hand to adjust the workpiece position, to allow the gear teeth to be cut to an appropriate depth.
The method of action is simple. As the tap turns it not only cuts into the workpiece, but rotates it on a bearing as well. By this method, it cuts regular teeth into the full circumference, creating a gear. Obviously, this method doesn’t create highly-complex tooth shapes for ultimate performance, but it’s more than capable of creating usable brass and steel gears for various purposes. The same tool can be used to cut many different sizes of gear to produce a whole geartrain. As a bonus, the resulting gears can be used with M16 threads serving as worm gears, thanks to the pitch of the tap.
If you find yourself needing to produce tough metal gears on the regular, you might find such a tool very useful. Alternatively, we’ve explored methods of producing your own sprockets too, both in a tidy manner, and in a more haphazard fashion. Video after the break.
7 thoughts on "Cut Your Own Gears With This DIY Machine"
I’ve done this, it works, but it does bear pointing out that the result of this is gears that have slightly helical teeth with a slight depression in the center. It’s a great way to make wormgears. The involute gear shape that gear teeth are supposed to have is generated pretty nicely by this, you only need one cutter to form the whole range of gears, but the side to side tooth shape is definitely going to present some challenges for gear to gear transmission on anything other than pretty thin gears.
On the other hand, if you let them run for a while, they’ll wear in and fit better. TIL wooden gears made of pegs sticking out will eventually wear to a reasonably good low friction tooth form.
The ‘scribing with the caliper jaws’ trick was worth the price of admission, but it feels like something I’d have gotten my knuckles rapped for in shop class.
Still trying to figure out why it doesn’t make a couple of uneven pitches when it completes the circle. A 20mm disc is 62.8mm in circumference and the tap has a 2mm pitch.
I see that on YouTube videos so much I thought they were meant to be used that way and I just didn’t know because I’m an amateur.
I’m not recommending doing this but did anyone else think, in the first few seconds that he has made a machine for counterfeiting the edges of coins? Maybe with a smaller tap…
Let’s call it steampunk!
If the tap is perfectly horizontal, the teeth will have a slight angle. That’s good for worm gears, but not great for gear-to-gear meshing. However, I think one could mount the tap at a small angle to counter that.
I also wonder how one would control the number of teeth per gear.. just try slightly different circumferences until you get the right number?
I assume there is some math involved.
