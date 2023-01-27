As simple as a processor’s instruction set may seem, especially in a 1978-era one like the Intel 8086, there is quite a bit going on to go from something like a conditional jump instruction to a set of operations that the processor can perform. For the CISC 8086 CPU this is detailed in a recent article by [Ken Shirriff], which covers exactly how the instructions with their parameters are broken down into micro-instructions using microcode, which allows the appropriate registers and flags to be updated.
Where the 8086 is interesting compared to modern x86 CPUs is how the microcode is implemented, using gate logic to reduce the complexity of the microcode by for example generic parameter testing when processing a jump instruction. Considering the limitations of 1970s VLSI manufacturing, this was very much a necessary step, and an acceptable trade-off.
Each jump instruction is broken down into a number of micro-instructions that test a range of flags and updates (temporary) registers as well as the program counter as needed. All in all a fascinating look at the efforts put in by Intel engineers over forty years ago on what would become one of the cornerstones of modern day computing.
6 thoughts on “Reverse-Engineering The Conditional Jump Circuitry In The 8086 Processor”
I have “fond” memories of developing microcode for a made-up processor back in graduate school in the late 80s. With such training, you get a near close as possible understanding of bare metal computer processors. This was a bit easier for me given my EE undergraduate training. It believe it would be beneficial if a higher percentage of software developers understood what was happening at the assembly, microcode, hardware level of computers.
Driver and BIOS developers.
I missed the lab lecture on microcode 38 years ago, never really figured it out.
Reading [Ken Shirriff]’s blog has helped quite a bit (not that I understand 1/4th of it.
The sophistication of compilers, processors and their secret microcode make this an impossibility. However, it seems like new programmers are cranking out javascript code, so while depressing, there is another layer of uncertainty there. They seem to work under the auspice of having unlimited resources.
>It believe it would be beneficial if a higher percentage of software developers understood what was happening at the assembly, microcode, hardware level of computers.
*agree*
Maybe we would have less bloatware if people looked more at at least assembly. And it’s fun too! (sometimes)
(not saying one should code in assembly, but at least be aware of what the compiler really does with your single line of whatever high-level-language)
