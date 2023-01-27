Hackaday Podcast 203: Flashlight Fuel Fails, Weird DMA Machines, And A 3D Printed Prosthetic Hand Flex

This week, Editor-in-Chief Elliot Williams and Managing Editor Tom Nardi meet up virtually to talk about all the hacks that are fit to print. This week’s episode starts off with a discussion about the recently unveiled 2023 Hackaday.io Low-Power Challenge, and how hackers more often than not thrive when forced to work within these sort of narrow parameters. Discussion then continues to adding a virtual core to the RP2040, crowd-sourced device reliability information, and mechanical Soviet space computers. We’ll wrap things up by wondering what could have been had Mattel’s ill-fated ThingMaker 3D printer actually hit the market, and then engage in some wild speculation about the issues plaguing NASA’s latest Moon mission.
Check out the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!
Available in the cloud, or as download!
Episode 203 Show Notes:
News:
What’s that Sound?
- Congrats to [TheElectricCanuck] for getting the sound of musical cards in bike spokes.
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- RP2040 DMA Hack Makes Another ‘CPU Core’
- You Can Help Build A Resin Printer Review Database
- DIY Capacitor Leakage Tester With A Professional Finish
- Inside Globus, A Soviet-Era Analog Space Computer
- Designing A Simpler Prosthetic Finger
- Secure LoRa Mesh Communication Network
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
- Tom’s Picks:
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)