Ask Hackaday: Do Kids Need 3D Printers?

Mattel holds a fond place in most people’s hearts as they made many of the toys we played with as kids. You might remember the Thingmaker, which was essentially an Easy Bake Oven with some goop and molds that let you make rubbery creatures. But back in 2016, Mattel had an aborted attempt to bring 3D printing to kids under the Thingmaker label. You can see a promo video of the device below. You might not have seen one in real life, though. The product was delayed and eventually canceled. Even so, we frequently see press releases for “kids printers” and we’ve been wondering, should this be a thing?
Definitions
Let’s define kids. Of course, at some age, a kid interested in 3D printing should have a 3D printer in the same way they might have a guitar if they are interested in playing the guitar. But you probably don’t give your 9-year-old a guitar and hope it catches on. So by kid, in this context, we really mean pre-teen or earlier. We also aren’t even considering resin printers as they are, today, messy and toxic. We’re talking garden-variety FDM printing with relatively safe materials like PLA.
You might think no one thinks you should have your 9-year-old operating a 3D printer. Really? Toybox, recommends its 3D printer for children 5 and up, with adult supervision. Granted, with adult supervision it is possible, but we aren’t sure that’s very wise.
The Pros
Of course, we are always in favor of things that give kids something technical to spark their imagination. A 3D printer can teach many things: patience for slow prints and jams, electronics, mechanics, polymer chemistry, and 3D modeling. All of those could lead to marketable job skills down the road.
There are worse hobbies a kid could have. However, there are some negatives, too. Like many things, your approach is everything. You can help a kid form a lifelong interest or completely ruin any chance of them wanting to do any sort of technology.
The Cons
Printers are not as safe as you’d like. There is a very hot tip, maybe a heated bed, and possibly fumes and chemicals. Of course, with adult supervision, none of that is a deal breaker. Possibly a larger problem is maintenance. Cheap consumer-grade printers tend to need work. Things wear out or need lubrication. Belts wear or need tightening. Now, granted, if Mom’s a Hackaday reader, she can probably do all of these things, but it is going to quickly erode a child’s excitement for the process.
Another issue is expectations. Think of telescopes. A kid sees a telescope in a big box store and imagines using it to see the amazing rings of Saturn and the spot on Jupiter. But with a cheaply-made 2.5 inch lens, you are lucky to see smudges of planets, badly twinkling stars, and — maybe — slightly better views of the moon. How many astronomy buffs have been disenchanted by a cheap first telescope?
Printers for kids are usually not expensive industrial-quality machines. They aren’t going to print in multiple materials and colors. They are slow and won’t print very large models. There are only so many little plastic widgets you can produce before it gets boring.
So What is the Answer?
We’ve often said, having a 3D printer is not far away from being like owning a drill press. Not everyone has a drill press, but if you have one, no one thinks twice about it. Just like kids take shop classes, we think 3D printer classes have their place either in schools, libraries, or hackerspace camps.
Think of the analogy to programming. Everyone these days uses a computer, and kids who know something about how computers work probably have a competitive advantage, but that doesn’t mean you teach every kid software engineering in C++ using real-time operating systems. In the future, understanding how 3D printing works might be of value, assuming 3D printing in 20 years looks anything like 3D printing today. But knowing how to level a bed on an Ender 3 is probably not that helpful.
One way to address this is to have kids design things and have them made via a third-party service or even a parent. Tools like Tinkercad are very easy for kids to pick up and it unleashes their creativity. With a little coaching, learning what to expect from 3D printing and what kind of things to avoid when making 3D-printed parts is probably a skill for the future. Older kids that might be in a shop class, might very well take a supervised 3D printing class. But only a few kids really need their own 3D printer and the ones that do could probably make do with a normal printer, not one specifically aimed at kids.
If you are contemplating running a class for kids, you might find the video from a seasoned “Innovative Arts” teacher in the video below.
Over to You
So what do you think? What’s the youngest kid you’ve had operating a 3D printer? How did it go? Would you try younger or not? Tell us what you think in the comments. If you think your school or library can’t afford a 3D printer, there are options although commercial printers aren’t much more expensive these days. You can actually work with kids without much hardware at all.
9 thoughts on “Ask Hackaday: Do Kids Need 3D Printers?”
One little note here. I use my printer maybe once a week for different household chores. My little 1 year old LOVES the printer. Every time it’s on she wants to just watch it go for easily 5 minutes (anyone with a 1 year old knows how long this precious time is). Sometimes I’ll be carrying her and walk into the room where it is. She will point at it and basically beg me to make it print something. I’m sure it’s just because it makes funny noises and does a strange thing but never underestimate how young kids can become interested in things. She certainly isn’t opening solidworks any time soon but if interests hold I’m sure she will want to.
>Even so, we frequently see press releases for “kids printers” and we’ve been wondering, should this be a thing?
Didn’t know kids can already be 3D printed, i thought they are made using some other uh… process?
The old fashioned way of making kids is much more fun.
I kid you not.
i know there must be a telescope that bad, because i once had a pair of binoculars that bad. but i just want to speak in defense of cheap telescopes :)
they can almost always view the rings of saturn and get stunning views of the moon. the disappointment is that there’s almost nothing else worth looking at through them — they aren’t aperture-y enough for faint fuzzies (nebulae, etc), and they often have a very narrow field of view making it hard to use them really at all.
I used to think that the CAD aspect would be the hardest part of designing a 3d-printable part, but both my kids learned tinkercad at school in the 5-8 yr old range, and they both adore the Lego stud.io CAD program. I think the hardest part is actually “design for manufacturability”; that is, FDM printers have certain requirements regarding support, part thickness, etc, and those have to engage a different part of the brain than “I want to draw a beaver because I love beavers!”. I think resin printers (if you dealt with the toxicity and mess) and MJF/SLS are more accessible to kids in some sense because the fabrication restrictions are easier to understand.
I think the main draw of a 3d printer is as the back half of the process of translating an idea into a physical item. Showing kids that the weird things they think up can actually be built, by them, seems like a valuable thing, as does giving them enough info about CAD that they can then take off and learn how to draw more interesting and difficult things. They also get to exercise their spatial awareness skills!
There shouldn’t need to be any distinction between ‘kids’ and normal user tools really* – if they are old enough to understand the concepts and learn to use them safely with supervision then let them at any tool they are interested in (NOTE WITH SUPERVISION!!!). Even the table saw, perhaps the scariest tool many of us posses isn’t some black magic only suitable for some definition of old/adult folks, so once the kid is large/old/wise enough to actually be able to operate it as safely as such tools can be if they want to learn teach them!
Then once they get towards being adult like people that can be responsible enough for their own safety you can cut back or ditch the supervision… Oh and of course a more simplistic, cut down, easy to operate version of the tool as often seen for industrial use wrapped up in shinier more enticing caseing and software ‘for kids’ is fine.
*except size and power – no point handing them the 1000w corded drill a big guy struggles to control even with practice with a handle so vast their little hands can’t even come close to getting a grip. So a ‘kids version’ is probably the same thing as a ‘ladies version’ – something with slightly smaller handles and perhaps a bit less power to suit the lighter smaller person…
A 3D printer nozzle isn’t a serious safety hazard. The WORST that happens is that the kid gets a minor burn that will heal without a trace in a few days. And you usually have to actively try to touch it, which means that a warning that it’s hot can go a long way even with a relatively young child. A heated bed won’t burn you unless (a) you sit there with your hand on it, or (b) you’re using relatively exotic filament.
Fumes and chemicals… well, you should have decent ventilation, and about the most noxious chemical you’ll run into with FDM is isopropyl alcohol. Which is not a big deal unless you do something absolutely insane with it.
An FDM printer can do less harm than a kitchen knife can. And, yes, your kid should learn to use a kitchen knife.
But my daughter never had much interest in *operating* the 3D printer. She would generally talk a parent into printing whatever she wanted.
Age 5 is not too early for a 3D printer, or a kitchen knife, *depending on the kid*. If your child is rambunctious, inattentive, risk-seeking, or generally crazy, maybe you have to wait longer.
My daughter is none of those things; if anything she was overly timid until her teens. I would have let her interact with a 3D printer at age 5, with reasonable supervision. I *did* teach her to solder kits at maybe age 7 or 8. With liquid flux. She neither burned herself nor breathed in a bunch of fumes. She did not put the soldering iron down anywhere dangerous, or do anything else weird. I was watching very closely, but I rarely even had to remind her of anything. She ran a scroll saw around that age, too.
On the other hand, I wouldn’t have let my neighbor’s kid near the printer before about age 12, not so much out of fear for her as out of fear for the printer. And I’m STILL not sure I’d let her use a soldering iron in my house. People vary.
Only if you teach them CAD alongside, otherwise it’s just a way to introduce a lot of clutter and microplastics into your house
