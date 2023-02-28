One fun aspect of 1970s-era hard disk drives is that they are big, clunky and are fairly easy to repair without the need for a clean room. A less fun aspect is that they are 1970s-era HDDs and thus old and often broken. While repairing a CDC 10 MB HDD for the upcoming VCF East event, the folks over at [Usagi Electric], this led to quite a few struggles, even after a replacement 14″ platter was found to replace the crashed platter with.
These CDC HDDs are referred to as Hawk drives, and they make the associated 8-bit Centurion TTL logic-based computers so much faster and easier to work with (for a 1970s system, of course). Despite the large size of the components involved and the simple, all through-hole nature of the PCBs, issues that cropped up ranged from corroded DIP switches, to head alignment sensors, a defective analog board and ultimately a reported bad read-write head.
Frustratingly, even after getting the platters to spin up and everything moving as intended, it would seem that the remaining problem is that of possibly bad read-write heads, as in plural. Whether it’s due to age, previous head crashes onto platters, or something else, assembling a working Hawk drive turned out to be somewhat more complicated than hoped.
We definitely hope that the bunnies can get a working Hawk together, as working 1970s HDDs like these are become pretty rare.
2 thoughts on “Trying (and Failing) To Restore A 1970s CDC 10MB Hard Drive”
I and a friend did restore a couple of DGC Diablo disks a long time ago together with a Nova 4 plus a couple of boards with core-memory. We had extreme problems with the first disk, it failed to read/write properly and we worked on it for a week until we discovered that the signal for track-start was based on an optical signal where a lamp shined light on a notch in the spindle and an optical sensor detected the reflected light. It turned out that the optical sensor had been adjusted too close so it got several reflections due to the shape of the notch which confused the timing for track-start that then wobbled back and worth a couple of milliseconds for every rotation.
I remember in late 70s era computer and electronic magazine, there were ads for replacement r/w heads and spare platters. Back then an average Joe could probably swap the heads and disks easy. Today only the professional clean lab and trained pro can even consider opening modern hard drive.
