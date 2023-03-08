Radio amateurs often have a love-hate relationship with home-made inductors, sharing all kinds of tips and tricks as to how the most stable nanohenry inductor can be wound. But there’s another group in the world of electronics with an interest in high-quality inductors, namely the audio enthusiasts. They need good quality inductors with a values in the millihenries, to use in loudspeaker crossover networks. [Homemade Audio] takes us through their manufacturing process for these coils, and the result is a watchable video resulting in some very well-made components.
The adjustable former is a machined aluminium affair of which we’re treated to the full manufacture. It’s likely the same results could be achieved with a 3D printed reel. The free-as-in-beer Coil64 on Windows is used to calculate the dimensions and number of turns, and it’s set up on a jig with a cordless screwdriver doing the winding. The best technique for flat layers of turns is explained, and a coat of varnish is put on each completed layer. We’re guessing this is to stop the coil “singing” at audio frequencies.
With a set of cable ties holding it together the result is a very tidy component. It’s adjusted a few turns to get the right value with an LCR meter, however experience tells us that a tiny percentage either way won’t harm the resulting network too much. If you make your own speakers, the video below the break could be extremely useful.
Need a loudspeaker primer? We have just the article for you.
One thought on “How To Make A Larger Air-Cored Inductor”
I did a deep dive into making coils for one of my projects.
The typical coil formula (the one you find on Wikipedia) only works to audio frequencies, it tops out at about 100 KHz. Above this, a handful of competing issues come into play that are negligible at the lower frequencies, that make your coil a different actual value. Most inductance measuring devices work at 10 KHz or 100 KHz and track the naive formula, so the engineer has no reason to believe the coil is not what he thinks.
Specifically, at higher frequencies the reactance from the inter-winding capacitance becomes non-negligible and subtracts from the rated inductance. The capacitive reactance is larger with higher frequencies and at a high enough frequency the capacitive reactance equals the inductive reactance and you have a self-resonant single component (with no inductance). Overall, the rated inductance will be smaller depending on frequency of use.
Any inductance formula that does not take frequency into consideration will be noticeably wrong at RF.
Furthermore the naive formula says nothing about the Q of a coil, and designing a coil with high Q is complicated.
Further furthermore, very high Q RF coils are apparently impossible: some experimenters with excellent setups have suggested that the maximum Q you can achieve physically is about 1000. (Compare with 50,000 Q variable capacitors that you can purchase). Just about anything – including the presence of conductive material anywhere in the vicinity of the coil – will tamp down on the Q.
A Q of 200 is a reasonable goal, and 800 might be doable in special circumstances.
If you’re interested in designing coils, the full formula for coil parameters is presented on this (not mine) web page:
https://hamwaves.com/inductance/en/index.html
I took the math behind that web site and converted it into a javascript library that does the same calculations, then added some functions to “scan” across coil parameters and print out the values shown on the site. Using a simple program and knowing some fundamental physical parameters you can scan through different coil designs to maximize a parameter for your project.
For example, in my project I need a 25 uH coil wit high Q. I specify a wire diameter and coil value then scan through all possible widths and lengths of coil, the program finds the number of turns needed to achieve the coil value, and prints out the Q (and other information). From this I can choose a configuration that has a calculated high Q value. (Calculated Q values can be as high as 4,000, but see above.)
I could do the same calculation and choose a coil with shortest wire, or the smallest total volume, or whatever the designer needs.
(If there’s any interest in the library or program, IM me on IO and I’ll put it up as a project.)
