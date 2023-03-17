Editor-in-Chief Elliot Williams is joined this week by newly minted Development Editor (and definitely not brother) Al Williams to bring you the weekly highlights from our little corner of the Internet. Between the rapidly approaching deadline for the Low-Power Challenge to Samsung creating a fake Moon with artificial intelligence, there’s plenty in the news to get this episode started. From there, the Williams plural discuss using a webcam for cheap virtual reality thrills, an impressive expansion for the Flipper Zero, and whether or not finding a bug in the Nintendo DSi browser counts as retrocomputing. Stick around to hear about the fascinating work Joshua Vasquez has been doing with DIY light guide plates, and Arya Voronova’s deep-dive into PCI-Express.
Episode 210 Show Notes:
News:
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- AI And Savvy Marketing Create Dubious Moon Photos
- Immersive Virtual Reality From The Humble Webcam
- Flipper Zero Mayhem Hat Adds Camera, More Radios
- A Love Letter To The Sphere Computer
- Breaking Into The Nintendo DSi Through The (Browser) Window
- The USB Protocol, Explained
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
- Al’s Picks:
2 thoughts on “Hackaday Podcast 210: Living In The Future, Flipper Mayhem, And Samsung Moons The World”
