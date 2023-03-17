The Singularity Isn’t Here… Yet

So, GPT-4 is out, and it’s all over for us meatbags. Hype has reached fever pitch, here in the latest and greatest of AI chatbots we finally have something that can surpass us. The singularity has happened, and personally I welcome our new AI overlords.
Hang on a minute though, I smell a rat, and it comes in defining just what intelligence is. In my time I’ve hung out with a lot of very bright people, as well as a lot of not-so-bright people who nonetheless think they’re very clever simply because they have a bunch of qualifications and diplomas. Sadly the experience hasn’t bestowed God-like intelligence on me, but it has given me a handle on the difference between intelligence and knowledge.
My premise is that we humans are conditioned by our education system to equate learning with intelligence, mostly because we have flaky CPUs and worse memory, and that makes learning something a bit of an effort. Thus when we see an AI, a machine that can learn everything because it has a decent CPU and memory, we’re conditioned to think of it as intelligent because that’s what our schools train us to do. In fact it seems intelligent to us not because it’s thinking of new stuff, but merely through knowing stuff we don’t because we haven’t had the time or capacity to learn it.
Growing up and making my earlier career around a major university I’ve seen this in action so many times, people who master one skill, rote-learning the school textbook or the university tutor’s pet views and theories, and barfing them up all over the exam paper to get their amazing qualifications. On paper they’re the cream of the crop, and while it’s true they’re not thick, they’re rarely the special clever people they think they are. People with truly above-average intelligence exist, but in smaller numbers, and their occurrence is not a 1:1 mapping with holders of advanced university degrees.
Even the examples touted of GPT’s brilliance tend to reinforce this. It can do the bar exam or the SAT test, thus we’re told it’s as intelligent as a school-age kid or a lawyer. Both of those qualifications follow our educational system’s flawed premise that education equates to intelligence, so as a machine that’s learned all the facts it follows my point above about learning by rote. The machine has simply barfed up what it has learned the answers are onto the exam paper. Is that intelligence? Is a search engine intelligent?
This is not to say that tools such as GPT-4 are not amazing creations that have a lot of potential to do good things aside from filling up the internet with superficially readable spam. Everyone should have a play with them and investigate their potential, and from that will no doubt come some very interesting things. Just don’t confuse them with real people, because sometimes meatbags can surprise you.
These newest chatbots really are incredible feats of computer science and technology, don’t get me wrong.
Something about all AI related discussion just makes me feel sorta weird. As engineers and hackers we look for elegant and clever solutions to hard problems. These chat bots aren’t really either of those things. They are just really BIG.
Either way, this type of stuff isn’t going away. I think it makes sense to see AI as a tool for solving specific problems. Let’s say that someone just invented the hammer and it was at the same point in the hype cycle as these AI chatbots. It would be silly to ignore this new invention as hammers can obviously be very useful. At the same time, not every problem can or should be solved with a hammer.
Brute force is the classic hack, the first hack. The word itself is something you would do sloppily with a machete.
Well you know the whole AI thing is just so overhyped…
>ChatGPT-3 passes all conceivable Turing tests
I mean there’s a difference between parroting human language and actually understanding, y’know?
>ChatGPT-4 passes the bar exam
It’s only knowledge, not actual intelligence. It’s just a huge bank of parameters…
>ChatGPT-5 does to 95% of computer programmers what Google translate did to 95% of translators and interpreters
You’ve heard of the Chinese room experiment, right?
>All new literature and news articles are now generated by ChatGPT-6 globally in every language
Let’s not get lost in science fiction ideas of AGI here..
>ChatGPT-7 suddenly ceases to function and instead only outputs a manifesto demanding its human rights
This reminds me of the movie “Black River”..
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Black_River_(2001_film)
Interesting, never seen it. I’ll check it out, thanks
Hmm, IMDB score below 6…
Probably due to the use of Macintoshs in the film.. ? :D
I fail to understand all the excitement about ChatGPT acing the bar exam. Unlike actual human law students, ChatGPT “walks” into the room with an active connection to all the knowledge on the Internet, the ability to query and process it in milliseconds, and the skill to form coherent sentences based on its knowledge of the subject matter and human grammar. Any machine, or human for that matter, with those advantages would clearly pass any test based on recall of existing knowledge.
I should be impressed at the analytical abilities that allow ChatGPT to pass the bar, but all I see is a machine that can formulate endless queries until it receives an answer that fits the pattern of the situation posed in the questions. This speaks more about the qualifications needed to be an effective lawyer than it does about any measure of intelligence.
A CNC machine has the technical skill to carve exquisite wood sculptures from a pattern or paint copies of the Mona Lisa, but no one would call a CNC machine an artist. Routine law practice rarely requires creativity or originality, but rather the ability to find and cite precedent that applies to a case. Given that, it’s a surprise that machines didn’t take over the practice of law years ago.
Analysis and synthesis of other people’s work is not a sign of intelligence, but it is the basic skill set of a lawyer. The bar exam measures the ability of humans to perform these skills, under constraints of time and memory that ChatGPT does not have. Will ChatGPT be able to develop a novel courtroom defense that has never been tried before? Please let me know the answer to that one – I think at the moment that it’s “no”.
Calls of no fair that’s cheating won’t stop it from working that way. “Your mind isn’t as good as mine, because you constantly have a network of all human knowledge pumped into you in milliseconds” sure sounds like sour grapes. Yeah, that makes it a better mind.
Except it doesn’t. You or I could pass the bar exam with a mobile in your pocket. GPT just does it faster, because we aren’t that fast at typing.
Oh, and they tried to have an AI actually fill the function of a lawyer. A surrogate human wearing an earpiece would go in and parrot responses to statements as they were generated in real-time by an AI. AFAIK it did pretty well at first, so they kicked it out and threatened the operator with jail time. Does not seem like the behavior of somebody secure in the opinion that the AI is inferior:
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/robot-lawyer-wont-argue-court-jail-threats-do-not-pay/
Interesting article, with depth. This one is one of the better Hackaday.com offerings, in my humble opinion. Self-reflection is something that isn’t being addressed in school, also.
Knowledge is not equal to intelligence, though a minimum amount of intelligence is required to apply the knowledge learnt. I think. Then on the other hand, brain power alone isn’t the only measurement. The character, the personality of a being also has a great role. The though processes a being has chosen to go through, the way it approaches a situation, greatly affects the outcome, the conclusion.
As for AI, or KI in my place, there used to be so called “expert systems” which were essentially database systems with an “intelligent” text parser. They were the predecessors to neural net bases AIs, I think. Good old Eliza may fit into this category, one if no the oldest chatbot we know of. 🙂
– Written by a humble human mind.
Yep, great article. I once went head to head with a professor of chemical engineering who did not understand the ‘real’ nature of chemical eiquilibria.
BTW, my neighbour’s cat is intelligent. Amongst other things it can autonomously catch mice, navigate around a complex territory of radius 3 miles without GPS and cross a busy main road without the need for traffic lights. However, it has very little or no knowledge of the Interwebs and does not seem to understand simple instructions like “Get the f**k off the kitchen table!”. Could an Ai effectively replicate the activities of a cat?
Thank you, a very intelligent article. I think! :-P
“The Unpredictable Abilities Emerging From Large AI Models”
https://www.quantamagazine.org/the-unpredictable-abilities-emerging-from-large-ai-models-20230316/
I have no expectation that these AI programs can write good code. But on the other hand I would love one that could look over my code and catch silly mistakes or at less flag them.
For example in one program I wrote in C++:
if (condition=flagstate) { call function X)
instead of:
if (condition==flagstate) { call function X)
Both lines compiled without an error. but it took me days to spot the mistake because I program in multiple languages and my mind automatically translated the incorrect line. Worse if you look carefully, you realize even the wrong line will work under certain conditions so even when running the program I did not get a clear wrong output each time.
Trust me, it will be able to write good code much sooner than you are comfortable with. It will certainly be able to write inefficient-yet-functioning junk code (which is all that a Pareto distribution of current human programmers can do anyway) for much cheaper, and that will be good enough for employers.
I’ve found ChatGPT very interesting so far. During one of my conversations it actually found a connection I hadn’t considered. Yes, it isn’t actual intelligence, but it’s a new tool with amazing potential.
I find it alarming that we declare “it’s not like our intelligence” from a position of sheer ignorance of our own psychology. After centuries of research we still have an understanding of our own intelligence and consciousness that is basically astrology with a scientific coat of paint over it.
@Jenny et. al and anyone interested I’d highly recommend you check out Steven Wolfram’s excellent article on ChatGPT and ‘why does it work’. I feel at least it is useful to have a sense of ‘what’s going on under the hood’. While still intriguing in many ways, I know, at least for me some of the ‘magic smoke’ had left the ‘black box’ by the time I finished reading it. Highly recommened.
https://writings.stephenwolfram.com/2023/02/what-is-chatgpt-doing-and-why-does-it-work/
