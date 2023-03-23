Sometimes you really want to use your legacy SoundBlaster instead of emulating it for classic games. While modern PCs don’t have ISA slots, [TheRasteri] is fixing this shortcoming with his dISAppointment board. (via Adafruit)
ISA was the standard card bus for PCs during the golden age of DOS gaming, and many of these games will still run on modern x86 hardware. Unfortunately, they run into hiccups with regards to sound since they were designed to specifically support ISA-based sound cards. [TheRasteri] found he could access the ISA bus lurking in modern computers through the Low Pin Count (LPC) bus which is exposed on the TPM port in many modern motherboards.
Testing the card with DOOM, he gets music and sound effects with no emulation required. Open Source files and a more detailed video are on the way, so stay tuned if you’re hankering for more ISA goodness on your modern rigs.
We’re no strangers to ISA here. We’ve covered the basics of the ISA bus as well as plugging ISA cards into USB and how you can emulate vintage ISA cards with a Raspberry Pi and FPGA.
5 thoughts on “ISA Over TPM To Your PC”
So you can attach a 5½” floppy drive to your TPM socket?
And I assume the screw holes are ATX compliant?
So when you have a micro ATX board in a normal case the ISA slots fits nicely in the free space?
Epic anyway!
I wonder what other ways exist to access the LPC bus on a modern PC.
I have so many questions about what could be done with these on a modern machine and OS. It would be awesome if I could use some of my vintage sound cards to get appropriate playback of some equally vintage midi tracks.
Don’t you just need proper vintage external MIDI equipment for that? Plus any kind of MIDI out from the PC (I assume USB-to-MIDI adapters/converters do exist).
Saw something that might fit on LGR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bQn3SyDh2Xo
Ok, I read the wikipedia article on the LPC bus. A lot of the details were a bit over my head.
But I did pick up on this is a narrower bus for both addressing and data transfer, it runs at a lower clock rate and some other ISA-bus signals I don’t really know anything about are removed.
So… does that mean all the old ISA peripherals should just work only slower? Or does it mean that only hardware which specifically uses just the lower bits of the bus and none of the other signals will work?
In other words, is this the generic, plug whatever old hardware you want to try out into it ISA on a modern computer solution I have been hoping for? Or just a way to get some specific audio cards going for old DOS games?
Very cool, either way though!
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)