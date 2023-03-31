GaN Charger Teardown Reveals Value Of This New Technology

Every so often, a new technology comes along that offers a broad range of benefits over what we already have. Just as lithium-ion batteries have made nickel-cadmium cells boring and old hat, gallium nitride semiconductors are making silicon parts look unimpressive by comparison. [Brian Dipert] looked at what this means in a practical sense by tearing down a GaN phone charger.
The charger in question is a 30 watt USB-C charger produced by Voltme. It cost [Brian] just $10, as prices of GaN hardware have come down significantly as economies of scale have kicked in. The charger measures just 1.2×1.3×1.2 inches, and weighs only 1.5 ounces. That compact size is thanks to GaN semiconductors, which are able to run cooler at higher power levels than their silicon forebearers.
Cracking into the charger required levering open the case. The back panel came off with some work, revealing the mains terminals, which deliver AC power to the PCB inside via the case holding them in contact. Interestingly, the entire circuit inside is filled with an adhesive thermal goop, which helps pass heat from the hottest components to the charger’s case. [Brian] is able to guide us through the circuit, and he identified many of the major components. However, some of the markings on chips were beyond his research skills, and he asks any knowing readers to contribute their own information.
It’s interesting to see just what makes the high-powered compact chargers of today tick. Plus, it’s a hallmark of progress that what was once considered a wonder material can now be had in a $10 commodity phone charger from Amazon. How times change!
From a design standpoint are GaN MOSFETs any different from “normal” MOSFETs? Except the lower Rds ofcourse
450 mOhm Rds(on) doesn’t sound that impressive…
People who don’t know that Q is used to label transistors and that a four pin thingy with pin markings + – ~ ~ inside a power supply is most likely a rectifier, shouldn’t be allowed to post tear downs on edn.com.
Anyway, how much space did GaN save inside this device? Adding a D2PAK MOSFET doesn’t really add that much volume.
The space savings isn’t the MOSFET as much as the cooling. 30W of non-GaN power MOSFETs packed into that space would’ve been a fire and burn hazard.
GaN is a very different technology to silicon. The device package size is a very minor issue compared with significantly faster switching, body-diode reverse-recovery (think snubber), and bandgap for a much better high-voltage performance. Combine all that with new high-frequency ferries and you really do have a new wonder-technology.
We kind of need it with the ever increasing power demands of modern equipment.
https://www.anandtech.com/show/18773/the-xpg-fusion-titanium-1600-review
>the entire circuit inside is filled with an adhesive thermal goop, which helps pass heat from the hottest components to the charger’s case
Yes and no. It’s more about keeping everything in place. The “goop” has a thermal conductivity of about 0.8 Watts per meter-Kelvin, which is kinda terrible, but better than stagnant air without any convection. The main point is that you can bang the charger around and nothing comes loose or starts making weird squealing noises.
To put things into perspective. Air has a thermal conductivity of 0.03. Plastics are roughly 0.2 and the thermal goop is around 0.8. Glass and stone is roughly 1 and copper is 400. The potting compound is somewhat better than just pouring the charger full of epoxy resin, but it’s not dramatically better.
