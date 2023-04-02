A kitchen timer is one of those projects that’s well defined enough to have a clear goal, but allows plenty of room for experimentation with functionality and aesthetics. [Hggh]’s exploration of the idea is a clean, Brutalist kitchen timer.
The case for [Hggh]’s kitchen timer is 3D printed with openings for a TM1637 four digit, seven segment display and for a KY-040 rotary encoder with knob attached. The internals are driven by an ATmega328P powered from a 18650 cell with a DW01-P battery protection chip and a TP4056 chip for charging. On the back of the case is a power switch and USB-C connector for power. It looks like the 3D printed case was sanded down to give it a smooth matte surface finish.
All the project files, including the STLs, OpenSCAD code, and KiCAD design, are available on GitHub. This Brutalist kitchen timer project is a nice addition to some of the kitchen timers we’ve featured in the past, including a minimalist LED matrix timer and a Nixie timer with keypad.
7 thoughts on “Printing A Brutalist Kitchen Timer”
Brutalism is about “the seeing of materials for what they were: the woodness of the wood; the sandiness of sand.”, so the 3D printed case shouldn’t be painted over.
Rectangular shapes with smooth painted surfaces in plain colors and no decoration is more of a Bauhaus style.
+1
Or functionalist style. A classic example is the Braun RT 20 Tube Radio.
A brutalist designed radio would probably be made out of sheet steel with every spot weld visible on the outside, and the workings of the radio in plain sight. It should look like you might cut your fingers or electrocute yourself while adjusting the dials.
What style is about making things a lot bigger than they need to be?
Politics
In architecture that might be called mimetic style, but I don’t know what the term is for product design.
Things like roadside attractions; the world’s largest ball of yarn, or a building the shape of a wicker basket.
From the title on the article I expected it to be made of concrete.
