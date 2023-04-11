Who says you can’t teach an old robot new tricks? Nobody, actually. That saying is about dogs. But it applies to robots too, at least judging by the way this late-90s industrial beast was put to use in a way it was never intended: as a giant CNC router.
The machine in question is an ABB IRB6400, a six-axis, floor-mounted industrial machine that had a long career welding at a Eurorail factory in Austria before [Brian Brocken] made its acquaintance. He procured the non-working machine — no word on what he paid for it — and moved the 2-ton paperweight into his shop, itself a non-trivial endeavor. After a good scrubbing, [Brian] tried to get the machine started up. An error prevented the robot controller from booting; luckily, there’s a large community of ABB users, and [Brian] learned that one of the modules in the controller needed replacement.
After fixing that — and swapping out the controller’s long-dead backup batteries, plus replacing the original 1.44 MB floppy drive with a USB drive — he was able to bring the machine back to life. Unfortunately, the limited amount of internal memory made it difficult to use for anything complicated, so [Brian] came up with an application to stream coordinates to the controller over a serial port, allowing for unlimited operation. With that in place, plus a simple spindle mounted to the robot’s wrist with a 3D printed adapter, [Brian] was able to carve foam blocks into complex shapes. The video below shows everything from delivery to first chips — well, dust at least.
This build seems to be a significant escalation from [Brian]’s previous large-format CNC machine. He must have something interesting in mind, so stay tuned for details.
One thought on “Retired Welding Robot Picks Up Side Hustle As CNC Router”
Nice. I knew a guy that did the exact thing way back around 2010, commercial though so not a lot of info about. At the time I worked for a place that refurbed old robots, they were just starting up a partnership when I left to offer custom CNC robot cells.
Loved working on those early 6400s and 1400s, the quality was head and shoulders above everything else (Including the newer ABB models). Everything was way overbuilt, well balanced and modular.
We’d often get robots in with 10+ years of working life and no maintenance to speak of. Fresh oil in the gearbox, new batteries, a coat of paint and they were good as new.
Later models by comparison usually had a gearbox full of glitter and all sorts of wobbly bits.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)