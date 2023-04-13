Volkswagen has continually teased the release of a new Microbus in the same way that Duke Nukem Forever strung us all along in the 00s, but unlike the fated video game it seems as though Volkswagen is finally building a hip new van rather than continually teasing its release year after year. With the clunky name of I.D. Buzz, European drivers can expect to see them later this year while those in the North American market will have to wait until 2024. That release will have a camper-equipped option though, but you may also want to equip yours with some solar panels as well.
The German tuning shop ABT is behind this design, which adds 600 watts of solar fixed to the top of the van. The solar roof will generate electricity largely to power the van’s auxiliary systems and is being aimed at those who are looking to outfit this van as a camper and need something to power things like refrigerators, interior lighting, and various electronics while on extended stays. There is also some mention of a 1000 watt option but with the limited space available on the roof may involve a side panel of some sort.
ABT is also noting that this system can be used to extend the driving range and, while technically true, don’t expect to be driving an I.D. Buzz on entirely solar power unless you’re willing to let it sit to charge the battery for days at a time. Like other solar installations on vehicles we’ve seen from various ingenious builders, the lack of real estate available on passenger vehicles limits their use largely to auxiliary electrical loads, but it can be possible to drive a vehicle on solar energy alone with the right design.
6 thoughts on “Electric Volkswagen Adds Rooftop Solar”
Yes, by offloading (some) auxiliary power drains from the battery, vehicle range could be extended, but that depends on how many power drains the occupants consider necessary versus optional.
How much farther could such a van go on a sunny, but not excessively hot day?
Maybe a few kilometres per hour in full sun? I think 15kWh per 100km is normal for an EV
3 miles per kWh is a generous estimate of performance. The rough rule of thumb is 5 hours times rated power on a sunny day. Let’s assume midsummer to get the sun high in the sky for the rooftop panels. 5 hours times 600W is 3kWh time 3 miles/kWh gives us 9 more miles of range. And that’s almost certainly optimistic.
Fisker started doing this back in 2010, but those early cars the solar panel only powered auxiliary components. I believe the later (after Fisker’s bankruptcy) Karma Revero has a solar option which will also charge the main battery as well as auxiliary components. But I heard the IRL experience wasn’t particularly inspiring, I forget exactly but in full sun for a entire day the 200W solar panel wouldn’t provide enough charge to go a mile.
https://a2-solar.com/en/fisker-karma-solar-car-roof-module/
The Fisker Ocean (to be released) also has a solar roof and claims it will provide 1500 miles of free range per year.
Other companies are now offering solar roofs, such Hyundai and Toyota. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has a solar roof option (coming to the USA?) and the Toyota bZ4X offers a solar roof option (Japan only for now), both claim to provide over 1000 miles of free range per year.
I’m not sure if this is just a gimmick or not. That said, I’m kind of happy to see this tried out, wish my ICE cars had solar panels on the roof, much better than putting a trickle charger panel on the dash, and much better than having to pull and charge the battery because somebody forgot to plug the trickle charger in after a drive.
I dunno which is worse: leaving car outside at noon in either Vegas or Phoenix , Austin in the summer or parking it in s garage
Driving isn’t the point at all. It’s all about boondocking for more than a couple of days and powering the fridge and a few lights and radio. Being a BEV means the batteries are already there, so only the charging is needed. Food and water and you might be able to live in it for months.
