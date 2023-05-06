Quick references are handy, but sometimes it’s nice to have a process demonstrated from beginning to end. In that spirit, [Darren Stone] created a video demonstrating how to model a twisted part in FreeCAD, showing the entire workflow of creating the part as a blend of surfaces and curves that get turned into a solid.
FreeCAD is organized using the concept of multiple “workbenches” which are each optimized for different tools and operations, and [Darren] walks through doing the same jobs in a few different ways.
This twisted bracket is a simple part that is nevertheless nontrivial from a CAD perspective, and that makes it a good candidate for showing off the different workbenches and tools.
The video below is also pretty good overall demonstration of what designing a part from a mechanical drawing looks like when done in FreeCAD. As for mechanical drawings themselves, we’ve seen FreeCAD can be used to make those, too.
3 thoughts on “How To Model A Twisted Part In FreeCAD”
Compare:
So… about 30 minutes of tinkering with lines, surfaces and bodies for something that SolidWorks does in a single operation. As they say, it’s only free if your time is worthless.
Talking folks through how to do something multiple ways at a pace your viewer can take in is a massively different thing to just doing it. It would probably take just as long to do similarly paced educational delivery for any of the CAD platforms, as you are having to show where all the right buttons are, talk through why you are doing this method as well as how to do it etc.
Perhaps FreeCAD is slower, but compare a fair operation of just doing the job while not trying to talk through it all. Explanations always take ages, even more so when the tool you are using is capable of doing so many more things than just the actual goal for this one example…
