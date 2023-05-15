It’s not likely that we’ll talk about a new PC here at Hackaday because where’s the news in yet another commodity computer? But today along comes not one but two new PCs courtesy of the ever bounteous hall of wonders at AliExpress, that are unusual enough to take a look at. If you have around $250 to spare, you can have a brand new, made in 2023, 80386sx plamtop PC capable of running Windows 95, or an 8088 laptop for DOS. Just what on earth is going on?
First of all, these PCs are not evidence of those aged chips going back into production. A close look at the photographs on the Ali listings shows chips with date codes more appropriate to the era when these chips were king, with a mid-1990s VGA chip and a 2000s-era 386-core SoC. These are the fruit of the chip recycling business, devices removed from their original boards, cleaned up, and sold on. Some canny Chinese designer has spotted a product niche, and run with it.
For your cash you get what would have been a high spec 386sx PC in the early 1990s and a pretty useful 8088 machine in the mid ’80s. Neither would have appeared in a palmtop or clamshell laptop form factor in their own eras, so they would both have been considered phenomenal machines when new. It’s debatable how good a Windows 95 machine the 386sx would be even with that 8 megabytes of RAM, but both of them will benefit from their solid-state CF card hard drives.
So, these machines are cool. Inestimably cool, and we have to admit a level of desire. But are they $250 levels of cool? Probably not, when the modern equivalent in a base model Steam Deck is about $450 and there are so many emulation options out there. Still, top effort!
Haven’t got $250 but must have a DOS PC? It’s five years since someone emulated one on an ESP8266.
Thanks to the many tipsters who came to us with this one.
18 thoughts on “New DOS PCs, In 2023?”
For $250 I’ll get a refurbished i7 with at least 16gb of Ram and a SSD.
Life goes on.
Lenovo i5 6400T Tiny with 16GB+250GB SSD go for less than 140 € here.
Tinys are great little developement machines.
I’d rather have the handheld. Being able to use my DOS utilities and Windows 3.1 applications is worth it to me. Especially if old-school connectivity (serial, parallel) is available. I’m also running Norton Commander 1.x on my Android device, but it’s not as snappy as on my vintage systems. Oh, and being able to run MOD4Win and Ui-view on Windows 3.1x would be nice. Hopefully, this handheld has some soundchip with WSS or SB Pro compatibility. And an SVGA chip that’s either VBE compatible or old enough to be known by WfW 3.11 SVGA driver. 640×480 is okay, but I’d rather like to have 256c. 16c is a bit too little. ^^
The refurbished i7 I got in 2016 had PS/2, serial and parallel.
I don’t think that’s happening this time, but I never used serial and parallel on the current i7.
correct, and you probably will get to spend part of that $250 on a good beer or two.
I wish the 386 one was more like Pentium 1 level.
I can’t imagine Windows 95 runs very well on it.
In my family, the main PC was a 40MHz 386PC with 16MB of RAM, modem, CD-ROM drive, printer etc.
It ran business software just fine, including CompuServe (WinCIM) and Netscape 2.x.
But I must say that this was in the early Windows 95 days, when 80% Windows software was still expecting Windows 3.x and using 16-Bit code.
I don’t know…. throw enough modern memory and disk at it, and it’ll probably run better than you think (as long as it is a 386SX with the 387 coprocessor added on — otherwise, I’d ask for a 386DX).
Hey Jenny.
Great!!! Run WIN95??? Wonder!! In the past, I used some soft on Win95 (APRS Ui-View, for example), but I can’t use them nowadays, due to the lack of (physical) DOS. And as for Win95, where will you be able to find the installer?
winworldpc has a few older versions. Microsoft apparently asked for commercial versions of XP and Vista to be taken down (according to a Reddit thread) but there are prerelease versions of those too. There’s also versions of DOS and old versions of Linux releases and a few other things there.
I still got Win3.11 floppy …..
You didn’t keep your floppy and/or CD copies somewhere? Sorry…
I’m one of those (un)fortunate souls that still has original media and the OEM install code burned into my memory (I did A LOT of installs back in the day). And, having used UI-View recently, I’ve had the need to get a win95 instance running…
What on earth? This rules and I want one. I wish they had parallel and serial ports, though.
Or just run https://github.com/MiSTer-devel/PCXT_MiSTer or https://github.com/MiSTer-devel/ao486_MiSTer and have a lot more capabilities to boot.
Unless I need something to replace a broken computer in an embedded system that needs a CPU of that vintage, no thanks.
Wow! These could run old DOS games. Wait, there’s DOSbox. Nevermind.
I’d prefer it in a box with serial, parallel and and vga ports, on and a couple USBs just for keyboard and mouse, all in all, it would be cheaper and a fun little hardware dos box.
“plamtop”?
