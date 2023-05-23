Commodore 64 Upgrade In Modern Package

While the Commodore 64 was an immensely popular computer for its time, and still remains a strong favorite within the retrocomputing community, there’s a reason we’re not using modern Commodore-branded computers today. Intense competition, company mismanagement, and advancing beyond 8-bit computers too late in the game all led to the company’s eventual downfall. But if you’re still a Commodore enthusiast and always wished you were able to get an upgraded C64, you might want to take a look at the Commander X16, a modern take on this classic computer.
We’ve actually seen the Commander X16 before, but this was back in its early days of prototyping and design. This video from [Adrian’s Digital Basement], also linked below the break, takes a look at how it’s come in the four years since [David Murray] started this project. At its core, it’s an 8-bit 6502-based computer like you’d find in the 1980s but built with new components. There are some more modern updates as well such as the ability to use an SD card as well as built-in SNES controller ports, but the real magic here is the VERA module. Built around an FPGA, this module handles graphics, some of the audio, and the storage capabilities and does all of these things much better than the original Commodore, while still being faithful to what made these computer great.
While the inclusion of the FPGA might offend some of the most staunch 8-bit purists, it turns out to be necessary due to the lack of off-the-shelf video chips and really makes this build shine in the end. It’s also capable of running 6502-based software from other machines too, including the original NES. The VERA module makes it possible to run other software too, including a sample of Sonic the Hedgehog from the Sega Genesis which [Adrian] demonstrates in his video. 6502-based computers are quite versatile as the Commander X16 demonstrates, and it’s even possible to build a rudimentary 6502 on a breadboard with just a few parts.
4 thoughts on “Commodore 64 Upgrade In Modern Package”
The 8-Bit Guy specifically names the VIC-20 as the start point of the Commander X-16 and not the C64… C64 in the name is probably flashier :(
great, time to find another money-growing tree so I can afford to get Commander x16 and the separate keyboard with PETSCII graphic on key caps. If I read everything correctly, it’d be about $500 and $205 for them.
Building a circuit board with a 65xx and a sid chip doesnt make it a c64. If you want an upgrade to a c64 buy a pc. Anything that isn’r a true c64 only leads to compatibility issues and frustration if you expect it to work like a real c64.
However, that doesnt mean that the board is useless, in the contrary, just don’t promote it as a machine it wasn’t intended to be. That is where the c128 failed… Nobody used it as a c128.
Its an “upgrade” in the same way that a SNES is an “upgrade” to the NES. The x16 can do everything the C64 can and more but yes calling it an actual upgrade is wrong (in that it can’t run C64 software although its designed to make porting that software easy)
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)