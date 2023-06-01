These days, most webservers are big hefty rackmount rigs with roaring fans in giant datacenters. [naDDan]’s webserver is altogether more humble, as it runs on a single Commodore 64.
The C64 is running Contiki OS, an operating system for 6502-based computers. It’s built with an eye to networking, requiring ethernet hardware for full functionality. In [naDDan]’s case, he’s outfitted his C64 with an ETFE network adapter in the cartridge port to get it online. It serves up the HTML file off a 1541C floppy drive, with the drive buzzing away every time someone loads up the page.
The page itself is simple, showing some basic information on a simple blue background. There is some scrolling text though, as is befitting the 8-bit era. It’s also available in four languages.
[naDDan’s] server can be found here, according to his video, but at the time of writing, it was down for the count. Whether that’s due to a dynamic DNS issue or the simple fact that an 8-bit 6502 isn’t up to heavy traffic is up for debate. Regardless, try for yourself and see how you go. Video after the break.
6 thoughts on “Commodore 64 Web Server Brings 8-Bit Into The Future”
I have several c64s. I would love to use one to run the web server for my shop. It’s a simple small engine shop, so it’s a simple site, currently running on a libre (pi-like) single board computer.
As a matter of fact… I’ve got an Atari XL, too…
Hackaday hug of death incoming… Rip 1541. ;) Nice job!
It was working this morning (7am), I connected to it from the UK :-) ! Well done!
is it a fake? the powerled of the C64 is off!
Kuddo’s to the programmer. Coincidently this weekend I’m heading to X (https://www.scs-trc.net/x2023/) which is a C64 demo party. Wondering what is showed there
On the website it is written something like “todo: fix the power LED”.
