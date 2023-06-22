Ask Hackaday: The Turing Test Is Dead: Long Live The Turing Test!

Alan Turing proposed a test for machine intelligence that no longer works. The idea was to have people communicate over a terminal, with another real person and with a computer. If the computer is intelligent, Turing mused, most people will incorrectly identify the computer as a human. Clearly, with the advent of modern chatbots, that test is now broken. Despite the “AI” moniker, chatbots aren’t sentient or even pre-sentient, but they certainly seem that way. An AI CEO, Mustafa Suleyman, is proposing a new test: The AI has to take a $100,000 budget and earn $1,000,000.
We were a little bemused at this. By that measure, most of us aren’t intelligent, either, and it seems like this is a particularly capitalistic idea. We could probably write an Excel script that studied mutual fund performance and pull off the same trick, given enough time for the investment to mature. Is it intelligent? No. Besides, even humans who have demonstrated they can make $1,000,000 often sell their companies and start new ones that fail. How often does the AI have to succeed before we grant it person status?
But all this begs the question: What is the new test for sentience? We don’t have a ready answer, and neither does science fiction. Everything from The Wizard of Oz to Star Trek has dealt with the question of when a robot or a computer is a being and not a machine.
Sentient AI and Pornography
As Justice Stewart famously said about pornography, “I know it when I see it,” perhaps the same is true here. You would be hard-pressed to say that Commander Data from Star Trek was not sentient, despite the ongoing in-story debate. But why? Because he could solve problems? Because he could love others? Because he could grow and change?
This is a slippery slope. Solving problems isn’t enough. You need to solve problems creatively, and that’s tough to define. Dogs love others, but you don’t consider them truly sentient. All sorts of plants and animals grow and change, so that’s not directly it, either.
Claude Shannon Roots for the Machine
Claude Shannon once said that it was clear machines could think because we are machines, and we think. However, it is far from clear that we understand where that indefinable quality comes from. Shannon thought the human brain had about 1010 neurons, so if we built that many electronic neurons, we’d have a thinking machine. I’m not so sure that’s true.
That could be akin to someone unfamiliar with the concept of a computer saying, “Of course, a motor can do computation because your printer has a motor in it, and it also clearly does computations.” There may be mechanisms at work in our brains we do not yet fully understand. For example, the idea that our brains may be quantum computers is enjoying a resurgence, although the idea is still controversial.
IBM and DARPA have been building brain-analog computers for several years as part of project SyNAPSE. At last report, there was still no true electronic brain forthcoming.
Over to You
So what do you think? How can we tell if a computer is sentient or just a stochastic parrot? If you can’t tell, does it matter? For that matter, can you prove that any other human being other than yourself isn’t a clever simulation? Or, for that matter, can you prove it about yourself? Perhaps we should ask ChatGPT to develop a new Turing test. Or, fearing the implosion of the universe, perhaps not.
I actually DO consider a dog – and most, if not all other animals – sentient.
Indeed. “Sentient” means “possessed of sensation”, meaning that anything that experiences any kind of qualia is sentient. It seems VERY LIKELY INDEED that a dog has qualia.
It would be really silly to assume otherwise, considering the traits we share
Testing for intelligence is a test on a sliding scale. Look at the folks you went to school with. Some will grow up to take gigs that don’t display a whole lot of classic ‘intelligence’ such as street sweepers, while others will grow up to be successful entrepreneurs, others astrophysicists, etc. Do we even know where the ends of the intelligence scale are? I’ve long, mostly jokingly, posited a scheme in which IQ points are a linear array, with each point having an associated action or understanding. Zero through five are things like breathing, digestion, sense of touch, etc, while an understanding of binary math is in the 130s, quantum spin states might be point 198, etc. How many of us know folks who have some serious top end points yet are lacking a few in the 50-70 range where ‘common sense’ or ‘social skills’ lay?
So the question could be viewed on a linear axis such as this. In that case, chat bots might be heavy on the center of the bell curve, but lack a key segment in the area of self awareness.
This to me, is the true nature of a modern day test, which is for sentience. This would include the ability to ask _new_ questions to which the answer is not know to the mind in question, and for questions which the mind has a _desire_ to solve.
The large language models have none of this. They are simply a replacement for SQL. There is no internal drive to ask and to solve questions.
I like the _desire_ to solve and/or plan as a criterion — goal setting. I’d add the ability to get bored and the need to play and/or create as well.
Do LLMs wanna have fun?
(@Derek: and by the above criteria, dogs are surely intelligent. Apes, dolphins, many birds, … people.)
Intelligences have to be unique. When we talk about things being intelligent we talk about them “understanding” something. Understanding requires a unique perspective. Like, globally unique. I cannot say “I understand electromagnetism” and prove it by reciting Jackson’s classic textbook on electromagnetism. Note that this is the problem with using chatbots ‘passing’ human tests as a measure – those tests implicitly assume the thing that’s taking them has a unique perspective. If it’s not unique, it’s the equivalent of taking it an infinite number of times until it passes.
That’s why I don’t see how you could ever have a chatbot be intelligent. They can’t be. They’re not unique. I mean, if you took a single ChatGPT instance and constantly kept talking to it over and over and over and it actively updated its training set on that, yeah, sure, then maybe you could consider it. But not as they are now.
This was Lovelace’s argument against machine intelligence. Turing’s counter to it misunderstood the idea of what “novel” means.
The cynic in me thinks that a possible human equivalency intelligence test for an AI machine would be for it to have to create an original output with actual malice … i.e., the intent to cause harm.
In the meantime, I think the biggest near term danger of AI like ChatGBT is its ability to be used by humans to create convincing disinformation … pretty much the opposite of AI’s original charter. Never underestimate the ability of humans to corrupt anything.
It’s a better test than Turing’s, since it at least starts to involve the real world.
I’d bet money that most people would cheat the test, though, because they would interpret this as “can a human, following an AI’s instructions, turn $100k into $1M” – whereas at least if you read the article, it’s *much* more hands-off.
It also cracks me up that he thinks this could work nowadays. And in like, 2 years. Good luck with that. The basic problem with the idea is that if there is an easy, slam-dunk 10x investment (no, you don’t get multiple tries) I’d bet money one of the humans along the way steals it.
I mean, seriously: “find a manufacturer on a site like Alibaba and then sell the item” – you’re already toast at that point.
The Dark Star movie says it all : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h73PsFKtIck
Broke: AI is just parroting humans
Woke: AI is intelligent like us
Bespoke: Humans are just parroting too
LLMs don’t pass the *adversarial* Turing test, and they don’t come close. It’s trivial to tell you’re talking to an LLM if you’re actually trying.
In fact, even if you put one into a chat with somebody from the 1950s who’d never heard of LLMs or the enabling technology, it wouldn’t take that many minutes of real conversation before they concluded that if it was in fact human, it was badly brain damaged. They might begin to entertain the idea that it was an alien or something. They would definitely see something wrong with it… and if they were told that one of two conversation partners was *not* human, they’d pick the LLM.
My personal test for “human level intelligence” is “can it walk into a strange house and clean it, using whatever supplies are available, reasonably efficiently and without doing unusual amounts of damage”.
… but NONE of those are appropriate tests for whether something should get any particular rights or any particular level of moral consideration. You could have something that was FAR more intelligent on EVERY possible test than ANY human, and still didn’t get those. Suppose that it was intelligent but non-sentient: had no inner experience, and said as much, and could prove it. Suppose that it had no particular sense of self-interest, didn’t really care what happened to it, didn’t care to exercise whatever rights you might give it, and convincingly told you that, too.
In the 1940s, Erich Fromm said that we would eventually create machines that think like humans—but the effect would be less impressive considering we would first close the gap to the middle by making humans behave much more like machines.
I think the guy from the 1950s who had never heard of an LLM might be better at detecting nonhuman speech than we would be.
I’d imagine that if you came up with a test that could tell if a machine was sentient, some people would fail it.
Edge cases make things like this much harder than you’d imagine. When the (machine or person) is sentient, but doesn’t want to (or is unable to) act like it, what can you do?
Yeah, people would not be ready for the incredibly dark unintended consequences of a 100% accurate sentience test. Such things should be left to the realm of thought experiments
I would propose that the Ai should be able to run a simple business, similar to the idea in the article. A couple of months ago, I suggested a window cleaning business but the idea was not well received on social media. Then again, MOST of my posts are generally not well received so it’s hard to say.
This article stated: “Solving problems isn’t enough. You need to solve problems creatively..” That’s close, but also not enough. There is a lot of randomness in “creativity”, as some it stumbled upon by serendipity (vulcanized rubber, antibiotics), but it requires “sentient’ skill to recognize the benefits.
My Echo/Alexa devices continually annoy me with some of their answers, or even inability to answer at all, like “I’m not sure” instead of saying something “intelligent” like, “could you rephrase that?”. I have a controlled light called “bed” and it constantly tells me “bedroom can’t do that” when I ask it to “turn bed on” (bed is a controlled light, and bedroom is a group for Alexa purposes). Part of the “problem” with these input devices is that the programmers aren’t “clever” enough. The “AI” behind them seem to rely too much on probability in the “whole” instead of the “context” (i.e. in its training of random question inputs, “what is the most probable” question presented to it?). I have NEVER asked it to “turn bedroom on” (or off), so why, when it seems to not be able to parse my voice input to “turn bed on” (or off) incorrectly? It needs to devote some memory space to the things “I” ask, and not those from random sources. My habits are simple and repetitive, like when talking to a child, yet it screws up all the time. Strangely, it always correctly distinguishes between me and my brother, who lots of people say “you guys sound alike on the phone”.
