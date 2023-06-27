Conventional wisdom says that rigidity is the name of the game when it comes to machine tool performance. After all, there’s got to be a reason for CNC machines that need specialized rigging companies just to deliver them. But is there perhaps a way for the hobby machinist to cheat a little on that?
From the look of [Ryan]’s PocketNC spindle upgrade, it seems like the answer just might be yes. The PocketNC, a much-coveted five-axis CNC mill sized for the home shop, has a lot going for it, but as with most things, there are trade-offs. Chief among these is a lack of the usual huge, heavy castings used for CNC machines, which results in the tendency for the cutting tool to chatter or even stall out if you push the speeds and feeds too far. After a good intro to some of the important metrics of machining, such as “material removal rate,” the video below delves into how MRR affects chip load which in turn results in chatter.
The easy fix for chatter, of course, is to take smaller cuts. But [Ryan] decided to increase the spindle speed to take lighter cuts, but to do it really fast. The hardware for this includes a 3,500 KV high-torque brushless DC motor and a custom spindle attachment. The motor is connected to the spindle shaft using pulleys and a drive belt, and the shaft is supported with stout bearings that can be pre-loaded to fight backlash. The end result is three times the stock 10,000 RPM spindle speed, which lets [Ryan] see a 300% increase in cycle time on his PocketNC. And as a bonus, the whole thing requires no permanent modification to the machine and can be easily removed.
We think [Ryan] did a great job breaking this problem down to the essentials and hacking up a low-cost solution to the problem.
4 thoughts on "Spindle Upgrade Makes PocketNC Faster And Smoother"
Pocket-NC do offer a couple of 50k RPM spindle options. But I would be surprised if they were inexpensive :-) (They also seem to be air spindles, requiring a compressor)
If only they had an automatic tool changer…
It’s only a few hundred $ as long as you have access to a machine shop.
Hmmm….trying to condense machine design goals to a few sentences is hard….Honestly, your attempt is more poor than my several attempts that I have erased, because you imply rigidity isn’t the name of the game rather than saying they weren’t hitting the surface speed ZrN carbide can manage in aluminum, so MRR can be improved, but not the other goal of machine design of accuracy (since that requires less flexibility of the machine and more vibration dampening). At least those sentences don’t imply mass/rigidity aren’t the name of the game, since once you are running speeds specified by the tool, the only way to increase speed is to up the feeds limited by chipload/tool deflection, machine deflection, and available motor power. the machine deflection part is where this machine will fall short. I think it’s a neat machine, and won’t lie, I want one, so I’m not knocking it, or the spindle speed work. Just the attempted simplification of machine design parameters that implies rigidity isn’t the name of the game. It still is. It was just that the motor was not capable of coated carbide speeds, so it was the weak link in the specs of the machine. I see they sell one with a 50K spindle though. Now you’re able to hit good speeds even with 1/8″ end mills (1636 SFPM). The deflection of which may exceed the machine’s capabilities if not using a stubby end mill.
