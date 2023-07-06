Growing Simple Crystals For Non-Linear Optics Experiments

Here’s an exercise for you: type “crystals” into your favorite search engine and see what you get. If you’re anything like us, you’ll get a bunch of pseudoscientific posts about the healing power of crystals, along with offers to buy the same at exorbitant prices. But woo-woo aside, certain crystals do have seemingly magical powers — like the ability to turn light from one color into another.
None of this is magic, of course. Rather, as optics aficionado [Les Wright] explains, non-linear optics is all about physics. Big physics, too, like the kind that made the National Ignition Facility the first fusion research outfit to reach the “break-even” point, at least in terms of optical energy. To do so, they need to convert megajoules of infrared laser beams all the way across the visible spectrum into the ultraviolet, relying on huge crystals of deuterated potassium dihydrogen phosphate (KDP) to do so. Depending on how they’re cut, crystals of these sorts have non-linear optical properties like second-harmonic generation, which combines two input photons into a single output photon with twice the energy of the original. This results in a halving of the wavelength of the input, which doubles the frequency.
While the process used at the NIF produces crystals of enormous proportions, [Les] has more modest needs and thus a simpler process. His KDP is an off-the-shelf chemical, nothing fancy about it, which is added to boiling water to make a saturated solution. A little of the solution is poured out into a watch glass to make seed crystals, and everything is allowed to cool slowly. A nice seed crystal is glued to a piece of monofilament fishing line and suspended in the saturated solution, and with enough time a good-sized crystal forms. Placed into the beam path of a 1,064 nm IR laser and rotated carefully relative to the beam, the crystal easily produces a brilliant green laser output.
This is fascinating stuff, and we’re looking forward to seeing where [Les] goes with this. Polishing the crystals to make them optically cleaner would be a good next step, as would perhaps growing even larger crystals.
5 thoughts on “Growing Simple Crystals For Non-Linear Optics Experiments”
Wow, this is cool. I’ve worked with commercial nonlinear optics crystals and never thought you could DIY them. What a cool thing! For what it’s worth, the majority of cheap green laser pointers are exactly this: an IR diode with a NLO doubling it up into green. Often, thermal control of the NLO will help with output efficiency, depending on the crystal.
Um, please be careful with the IR laser. A couple of years ago when the cheap Chinese green laser pointers arrived there were a lot of issues with residual IR in the beam. This was caused by the manufacturers skimping on the IR filters. The IR beam can easily damage your eyes. With these home grown crystals there is no IR filtering whatsoever. Wear IR filtering safety goggles!
Come on, break even? I know the article is about lasers, but you’re the one who brought up NIF. It still took about 4x the energy to create the laser pulse. That laser pulse, measured in optical power, not input power, did better than break even. Now if only we had a 100% efficient, super powerful laser….then we could make a net power output or break even claim. Until then, you should edit the article…
Cool..I grew my own KDP and ADP crystals back in the 80s when I was in university. Polishing them wasnʻt too difficult but the humidity made keeping them that way challenging. I have a 2kg lithium niobate crystal as a paperweight.
2kg? Sounds more like a paper overweight.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)