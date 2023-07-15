[IMSAI Guy] bought a fake Nixie clock, and luckily for all of us has filmed a very close look and demonstration. Using OLED displays as the fake Nixie elements might seem like cheating to some, the effect is really very well done.
When it comes to Nixie elements, it’s hard to say which gets more attention and project time from hardware folks: original Nixie tube technology, or fake Nixie elements. Either way, their appeal is certainly undeniable.
Original Nixie tubes have shown up in modern remakes of alarm clocks, and modern semiconductors make satisfying a Nixie tube’s power requirements much easier with clever and compact Nixie drivers costing under $3 USD. This is also a good time to remind people that Nixie tubes don’t have to be digits. This audio spectrum visualizer, for example, uses IN-13 tubes which serve as elements of a bar graph.
Authentic Nixie elements require high voltages and are labor-intensive to manufacture to say the least, and as far as fake Nixie elements go, this one looks pretty good once it lights up. You can see it in action in the video, embedded below.
7 thoughts on “These Fake Nixie Tubes Have A Bootup Screen”
When I was a kid, I used to add fake splash screens to my applications and trigger random HDD usage just to make it seem that a Big Serious App™ is being loaded.
there isn’t any technical things in that video – just him opening and running it… And they are out of stock if you want one..
If it had an open spec to program I suspect they would sell a lot, as I could think of quite a few things to do with it..
Not OLED. IPS LCD (IPS is in the model name for a reason) :)
This product was covered before by HAD
White Nixies with a glowing anode grid? It hurts…
My mom asked me what I wanted for a HS graduation present. I chose a Nixie tube clock kit, from B&F Enterprises in Peabody, MA (it was 1972). It’s on the bench right now, while I debug a leading digit problem and convert it to 24 hour time. Those Burroughs Z1000 Nixies are still working.
I notice that the boot-up includes a status line about “setting network” and “loading network” that leave me a bit suspicious about the device. Hopefully, the clock only uses the “network” for an NTP query, but given the current penchant for companies to snoop, I’d be suspicious of anything like a time-settable clock that uses a network. Hopefully, IMSAI Guy is aware of /all/ the network traffic this clock puts out.
Also, we don’t see IMSAI Guy /setting up/ a network connection, and there doesn’t seem to be a menu to do so in the simple menu sheet he shows, so….. what network is the clock setting up?
