The Apple II was at the forefront of the home computer revolution when it came out in 1977. In its era, nobody really cared about hooking up the Apple II to a VGA monitor, but these days, it’s far easier than sourcing an original monitor. The V2 Analog is a useful tool that will let you do just that, plus some other neat tricks, besides.
As demonstrated on Youtube by [Adrian’s Digital Basement], The V2 Analog is basically a slot-in video card for the Apple II, II+, and IIe. It’s based upon the AppleII-VGA, which uses a Raspberry Pi Pico to snoop the 6502 CPU bus and copy the video memory. It then outputs a high-quality VGA signal that is far nicer than the usual composite output options.
As a bonus, the V2 Analog can be reconfigured to run as an emulated AppliCard Z80 expansion card instead. This card was originally intended to allow Apple II users to run CP/M applications. The V2 Analog does a great job in this role, though it bears noting it can’t handle VGA output and Z80 emulation at the same time.
Project files are available on Github for the curious. The Apple II may be long out of production, but it’s certainly not forgotten. Video after the break.
2 thoughts on “An Easy Z80 And VGA Upgrade For The Apple II”
I didn’t come up with it all on my own, my project is a fork of Mark’s https://github.com/markadev/AppleII-VGA and is a constantly moving target. I both welcome and encourage others to revise the hardware and software. End of next week I’ll have some cards in systems on display at VCFSE, have some cards for sale at the show and I’m bringing some surprises too. It’s both amazing what the RP2040 can do, and infuriating when you find yourself at it’s limits.
There are purists who argue against putting fancy new hardware in their vintage systems, believing they should remain as they were. That view is valid and I’m not forcing anyone to build or buy a card. I hope that by having approachable ways of connecting the vintage systems to the outside world, we are able to keep them viable and fun for as long as possible.
One day we will have our retro machines recreated out of a bunch of microcontrollers just because they are dirt cheap and do the job. And you know what? I find that wonderful.
And i wouldn’t mind having, to stay with the example, an Apple 2 made that way, especially if it means that i can have said Apple 2 remake for under 50€.
The “Original Joystick”-Theorem still holds, only true snobs might mind an emulator if they have the real controller in hand. If they even see that they are using one that is…
