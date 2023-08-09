It’s a piece of common knowledge, that MS-DOS wasn’t capable of multitasking. For that, the Microsoft-based PC user would have to wait for the 80386, and usable versions of Windows. But like so many such pieces of received Opinion, this one is full of holes. As [Lunduke] investigates, there were several ways to multitask DOS, and they didn’t all depend on third-party software.
A quick look at DESQview and Concurrent DOS was expected from this article, but of more surprise is that IBM had a multitasking DOS called TopView, or even that Microsoft themselves released the fully multitasking MS-DOS 4.0. We remember DOS 4 as being less than sparkling, but reading the article it’s obvious that we’re thinking of the single-tasking version 4.01.
From 2023 it seems obvious that multitasking is a fundamental requirement of PC use, but surprisingly back in the 1980s a PC was much more a single-application device. On one hand it’s surprising given the number of multitasking DOS products on the market that none of them became mainstream, but perhaps the best evidence of the PC market simply not being ready for it comes in the fact that they didn’t.
If you fancy experimenting with DOS multitasking, at least machines on which to do it can still be found.
8 thoughts on “Myth Tested: DOS Can’t Multitask”
Lest ye not forget there was once a multiuser multitasking BASIC operating system for PCs. Yes, someone saw fit to do such a thing, for business users, because BASIC is the only programming language anyone should need to run their business.
MS-DOS 4.x and IBM PC DOS 4.x were NOT multi tasking. They were, however, memory hogging buggy messes and were quickly abandoned.
Lots of people tried this:- Desqview 386, Windows386, IBM Topview, IBM PC3270, DOS-386, DR Concurrent DOS and quite a few others
On a 80386 or later CPU, you could, WITH THE CORRECT SOFTWARE, run multiple DOS tasks. The best of these, was IBM’s OS/2 WARP and truly was, a better DOS, than MS-DOS.
https://winworldpc.com/product/os-2-warp-4/os-2-warp-40
It was the Me/Vista of DOS, yes. DOS v4 had an interesting IFS, installable file system, though. If that feature was kept, DOS 5+ could have had ended up supporting external filesystem modules, thus allowing for HPFS and NTFS support.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Installable_File_System
I forgot to mention, there were two DOS v4. Multitasking DOS v4 of the mid-80s and the ordinary DOS 4.x of late 80s.
Multitasking DOS 4 was a proto-OS/2, so to say.
Also interesting: Concurrent DOS 286 could multi-task certain DOS applications on an 80286, without the need for V86.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Multiuser_DOS
Also interesting were Double DOS and The Software Carousel.
They allowed to split DOS “into pieces”, to allow for running at least two DOS applications simultaneously.
I remember that PC-MOS/386 v3 could multi-task on an XT class PC, though a 286 -better 386- was required to take advantage of all the features, especially memory management and so on. The higher processing power really was useful if multiple DOS applications were accessed via physical terminals.
My recollection from the early 90s is you could toggle back and forth between a couple applications but they did not run at the same time. DOS 5 is the last version I used.
DOS and BIOS weren’t reentrant and there were no time sharing or task switching functions in DOS. It didn’t even have the concept of “tasks”. In order to multitask, your multitasking program had to setup its own “big kernel lock”, then setup and maintain the multitasking. Which is what these utilities did.
This was so common that this category of utilities had its own abbreviation: TSR, for “Terminate Stay Resident” (and by staying resident, do extra things in the background).
So in fact, DOS could not, and did not, multitask. Several vendors found ways around this, but this wasn’t a feature of DOS.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)