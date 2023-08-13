Measure twice, cut once is excellent advice when building anything, from carpentry to metalworking. While this adage will certainly save a lot of headache, mistakes, and wasted material, it will only get you part of the way to constructing something that is true and square, whether that’s building a shelf, a piece of furniture, or an entire house. [PliskinAJ] demonstrates a few techniques to making things like this as square as possible, in all three dimensions.
The first method for squaring a workpiece is one most of us are familiar with, which is measuring the diagonals. This can be done with measuring tape or string and ensures that if the diagonals are equal lengths, the workpiece is square. That only gets it situated in two dimensions, though. To ensure it’s not saddle-shaped or twisted, a little more effort is required. [PliskinAJ] is focused more on welding so his solutions involve making sure the welding tables are perfectly flat and level. For larger workpieces it’s also not good enough to assume the floor is flat, either, and the solution here is to minimize the amount of contact it has with the surface by using something like jack stands or other adjustable supports.
There are a few other tips in this guide, including the use of strategic tack welds to act as pivot points and, of course, selecting good stock to build from in the first place, whether that’s lumber or metal. Good design is a factor as well. We’ve also featured a few other articles on accuracy and precision,
5 thoughts on “Making Things Square In Three Dimensions”
One of the two absolute requirements for graduation from the world-class engineering school I attended was the making of a 1-inch cube out of iron or steel. This requirement was, thankfully, dropped well before I arrived, and I have no idea as to the metrics of accuracy or precision imposed on one’s submission.
The other requirement? Everyone, with few exceptions, had to have taken a course, or demonstrated competency via a comprehensive test, in “Drownproofing”–even the “jocks”, who were exempt from taking P.E. (“…Once they had mastered the Drownproofing technique, students learned to stay afloat with their wrists and ankles bound, swim 50 yards (46 m) underwater, and retrieve diving rings from the bottom of the pool using their teeth…
“…Drownproofing has been for many years widely taught to recruits in the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and U.S. Coast Guard…”—Wkipedia)
Engineering education and training has now gone to hell in a hand-basket.
One off carpenter’s standard for ‘square’.
Guage blocks? Not even a machinist’s square.
Not so much as a jig. If he had built one he could hit the welder’s standard for square by beating the jig into shape after it cooled.
While it doesn’t approach string, the gold standard for measurement, I seem to recall you used to be able to buy right-angled pieces of metal. Maybe it was just a beautiful dream….
IIRC, Hackaday had an article about Guage blocks that are so precisely ground that they stick too each other.
So, I entered “Guage blocks” into the Sesrch function above and lanGUAGE and Beetleblocks were returned (smh)!
I’m in an old house that doesn’t have a level surface of more than about a square foot, so these are good tips. It’s painful to have to pull apart a project that’s somehow shifted in 5 different dimensions at each joint because I was slack.
Along the same lines, I’ve been amazed over the years how many people have no idea how to test for a right angle on a large project, like a deck, using 3-4-5 measurements. My wife and I have both had neighbors/friends stare at us like were the Wizard of Oz when we’ve done that, and then go find a square to check our work.
